Hogs Facing Tough Matchup Against Tigers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Razorbacks Facing Good Jackson State Team at Bud Walton Tonight

    Mike Neighbors says Tigers "are best 1-3 team in the country" ahead of Thursday night matchup
    Author:

    Date: Thursday, Dec. 9
    Time: 7 p.m.
    Opponent: Jackson State
    Location: Bud Walton Arena
    TV: SEC Network+

    Most of the time, Arkansas fans would look at Jackson State on the schedule, shrug and wait to see how big of a win it is.

    Not this time, Mike Neighbors said ahead of tonight's 7 p.m. game at Bud Walton Arena.

    The Tigers are 1-3 on the season, but those three losses were against Miami, Ole Miss and Texas.

    "Coming to Bud Walton Arena sometimes is worth a few points (to the Razorbacks)," Neighbors told his team. "But not this time. They are the best 1-3 team in the country."

    The Hogs downed Cal on Sunday afternoon, 84-67, after a loss last week to a Central Florida team that is much better than some folks initially thought.

    The game will be available only online at SEC Network+.

    Razorback Game Notes

    • Arkansas’ offense finally got going from deep, hitting seven of their 17 three balls, good for 41 percent.

    • The Hogs also hit 29 of their 32 free throws, their most free throws made in a game since the Hogs made 30 against Baylor last season (12/6/20).

    • The visiting Golden Bears’ defense came out of the gates hot, forcing eight Razorback turnovers in the first 10 minutes and securing a three-point lead. It was in the second quarter that Daniels made her move.

    • The third-year guard scored 16 points in the second frame, going a perfect 5-5 shooting with two shots from deep and 4-4 on free throws.

    • The big second quarter gave Arkansas a seven-point advantage at halftime.

    Makayla Daniels-Cal

    Makayla Daniels in big afternoon against Cal last Sunday.

    • With Daniels picking apart Cal’s defense, the Razorbacks settled in, giving up just three turnovers in the second half as opposed to the 12 they committed in the first half.

    • Daniels poured in 14 more points in the final 20 minutes and got some help from Erynn Barnum and Sasha Goforth who combined for 16 points in the second half.

    • Arkansas outscored Cal 44-34 in the second half and got back in the win column.

    • Goforth put together a solid stat line with a season-high 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

    • Amber Ramirez was a beast on the glass, going for a career-best 11 rebounds.

    Recommended Articles

    • Erynn Barnum was a distributor in this one, dishing a career-best four assists in the game.

    Inside the Hogs' Numbers

    • Some of Arkansas’ players may have changed, but Neighbors’ offensive philosophy has not.

    • That philosophy continues to work, too, as Arkansas’ 81.1 points per game is the 16th-best mark in the NCAA so far this season.

    • The Hogs continue to get a large share of their points from the three point and free throw lines, while also taking care of the basketball.

    • The Razorbacks rarely give the ball away, as their 11.3 turnovers per game is the sixth-best mark in the nation.

    • The Hogs are also getting to the line a ton, as their 214 free throws attempted through nine games is the third-most in the nation.

    • Arkansas has made 151 of those attempts, which is good for third-most in the nation.

    • From beyond, Arkansas is back in the top-20 nationally, as they have hit 77 threes so far this season, 16th-most in the NCAA.

    • The Hogs’ 234 three-point attempts this season is the 16th-highest clip in the NCAA.

    • The Hogs’ offensive philosophy is centered around “making opponents wrong”.

    • With the plethora of weapons Neighbors has on this team, that is happening nightly.

    • Makayla Daniels (14.1 PPG) leads the way, but three other Hogs – Erynn Barnum (11.2 PPG) Sasha Goforth (11.0 PPG) and Samara Spencer (10.6 PPG) – are averaging double-figures.

    Jersey Wolfenbarger-Belmont

    Jersey Wolfenbarger averaging 6.

    • Amber Ramirez (9.8 PPG) is knocking on the door of double-figures, while freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger (6.6 PPG) is also providing a scoring punch off the bench.

    • Daniels (x4), Barnum (x3) and Ramirez (x2) have all been the top scorer at least twice this season, while Elauna Eaton led the way against UAPB with 15.

    • Daniels (22 @ AState, 32 vs. Cal ) and Ramirez (20 @ UConn) are the only Hogs to hit 20 points so far this season.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Sasha Goforth-Cal
    Women's Basketball

    Hogs Facing Tough Matchup Against Tigers

    5 hours ago
    Davonte Davis-UALR
    Hogs News

    UA System Approves Trojans' Switching Conferences

    21 hours ago
    Treylon Burks
    Football

    Heading to NFL, Not Outback Bowl

    22 hours ago
    Treylon Burks
    Football

    Earning Right to Skip Bowl Game

    22 hours ago
    Chris Lykes-Charlotte
    Men's Basketball

    Hogs Pull Away Late to Down Charlotte

    Dec 8, 2021
    Eric Musselman-Charlotte
    Men's Basketball

    Eric Musselman on Hogs' Domination on Boards

    Dec 7, 2021
    Jaylin Williams-Charlotte
    Men's Basketball

    JD Notae, Jaylin Williams on Razorbacks' Rebounding

    Dec 7, 2021
    Treylon Burks
    Football

    Three Hogs Named to Coaches' All-SEC Team

    Dec 7, 2021