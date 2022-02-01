Hogs Make Lady Vols Work Overtime

Arkansas came close against Tennessee on Monday night.

Probably a little closer than the Lady Vols wanted.

The result was the Razorbacks, ignored in Monday's national rankings, made No. 7 Tennessee work overtime for an 86-83 win.

Samara Spencer had a shot to tie the game with 11.3 seconds left and missed a pair of free throws, then Mike Neighbors quickly got a timeout to calm his talented freshman with his arm on her shoulder most of the break.

"We're not even in this position if not for you," Neighbors said after the game he told Spencer.

The Hogs still had a shot at the end, but Amber Ramirez had a rushed attempt at the buzzer that was on target, but came up just short.

Arkansas had played over half the game without point guard Makayla Daniels, who injured a knee midway through the second quarter.

UT Athletics

Neighbors said after the game they would know more after getting it examined more Tuesday but they were advised to not play her after the injury.

Jordan Horston scored 24 points, including the last three in overtime, to lead Tennessee.

The Lady Volunteers (19-2, 7-1 SEC) trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter before recovering.

Rae Burrell added 21 points, including the 3-pointer that gave Tennessee its first lead, 63-61, with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter. Tamari Key scored 11 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sara Puckett had 10.

Amber Ramirez scored 29 points to lead the Razorbacks (14-7, 4-4). Spencer had 17, Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 13 and Sasha Goforth 10.

Horston had a chance to win the game in regulation, but her jumper from the free throw line hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.

The Razorbacks came into Knoxville with a three-game winning streak, riding the high of an upset of No. 12 LSU last Thursday.

The Hogs will hit the road quickly, going to College Station to face Texas A&M on Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. game on the SEC Network.