Neighbors Gets Another Blair Trivia Item

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Arkansas simply ran out of gas Thursday night.

After an emotionally-draining road loss on Monday night, the Razorbacks simply didn't have the energy while Texas A&M won, 77-64.

"Not a little, but a lot," Hogs coach Mike Neighbors said later. "I did a real bad job of getting them their legs. I probably should have just given them a day off when we got back."

But he didn't and it affected the shooting as Arkansas (14-8, 4-5 in the SEC) made just four of 23 three-point attempts and the Aggies won the rebounding battle, 58-46.

Kayla Wells rang up 30 points for A&M (12-9, 2-7).

It was the 850th win for former Hogs' coach Gary Blair over his mentor and current Hogs coach Mike Neighbors.

Andy Hodges

"I don't know how many answers to trivia questions I'm going to be but that's another one," Neighbors said about the coach who gave him his start in college coaching. "That's a massive number in our game."

Freshman guard Samara Spencer led the way for Arkansas, scoring 20 points, hitting eight of her 15 shots.

Spencer, who has won back-to-back SEC freshman of the week awards, has now scored 17 or more in five straight games.

Amber Ramirez chipped in with 17 points, while Jersey Wolfenbarger notched a double-double, scoring 12 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.

The Aggies started the game playing some impassioned basketball in Blair's last regular-season game against the Hogs.

Arkansas traded the lead with A&M for the first couple minutes of the game, but the hometown Aggies put the pedal down midway through the first stanza, extending the lead to double digits by the start of the second quarter.

The Razorbacks looked to the deep ball to try to chip at the deficit in the second frame, but could not find the touch from three, making only two of 11 long balls in the second quarter, resulting in a nine-point margin at the half.

The second half was much of the same.

Arkansas did manage to cut the deficit to four with just under seven minutes to go in the third quarter, but A&M quickly regained a sizable margin and did not relent.

UT Athletics Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Game Notes

• Spencer has now scored 20+ in two of her last three games.

• Spencer’s seven rebounds marked a new career-high.

• Wolfenbarger’s double-double was the first of her young career.

• Rylee Langerman put together a strong performance, pulling down a career-best 11 boards while scoring four points and dishing two assists.

Next Game

The Hogs will get the weekend off, and will take the court next next Thursday against Auburn at Bud Walton Arena.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamable on SEC Network+.

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.