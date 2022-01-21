Easy Win for Hogs on Road

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was never close and Arkansas 99-71 win over Alabama was more lopsided than that.

The Razorbacks (12-6, 2-3) got its first road win crushing the Crimson Tide (10-8, 1-6).

Alabama’s last lead in the game came with 8:51 in the first quarter. Arkansas caught fire from deep against Alabama, hitting 15 of their 29 three-pointers, a new season-high.

"Our most complete effort of the SEC season," Hogs coach Mike Neighbors said later.

A big part was the return of Erynn Barnum, who had been out since a knee injury back on Dec. 5 against California.

"Erynn being back gave us kinda everybody back in their normal roles," Neighbors said. "As a result we played together, we played hard. It was noticeable."

Amber Ramirez led the way, nearly triple-doubling against the Tide. Ramirez finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. She hit five three's, her third time already in conference play hitting five or more triples.

The lead guard duo of Samara Spencer and Makayla Daniels chipped in with 18 points each.

Turning point

The Hogs scored well in the first quarter, totaling 21 points and their defense was suffocating, holding the Tide to just 11 points.

Arkansas held Alabama to just 25 percent shooting in the frame and forced six Alabama turnovers. The Hogs led at halftime,44-27, and put the game away in the third quarter.

Barnum, who only played 10 minutes in the game had six points in the third quarter.

Hogs highlights

• Spencer’s 18 points was a career best for her. So were her four made three-pointers.

• Ramirez’s seven assists in the game matched her career-high (seven at Kentucky in 2018).

• Jersey Wolfenbarger got into double-figures with 12 points.

• Sasha Goforth also returned to double figures, her third time in five SEC games.

• Barnum scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds and nabbed a steal.

Next game

The Hogs return to Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon against Mississippi State. That game is set for at 3 p.m. Hogs on the SEC Network.

