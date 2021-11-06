Hogs Streak Past UAFS in Exhibition Game

Arkansas streaks to 114-55 win in lone game that won't count in record getting ready to start regular season

Nobody was really keeping any records that matter, but Arkansas' 114-55 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith served the purpose.

Mike Neighbors and his staff got plenty of film on players they hadn't seen before and there's "probably going to be more positives than negatives," he said later.

The Razorbacks played well both offensively and defensively (the’ 114 points were the second most ever in an exhibition game in program history by a single point.

The Hogs also forced 32 turnovers.

There were 2,639 fans turned out to the game, the most for an exhibition since 1999 and it wasn't just open to anyone who wanted to wander inside Bud Walton Arena.

Andy Hodges

Five Razorbacks got into double figures, led by Fayetteville native Sasha Goforth, who dropped in 17 points. Freshman guard Samara Spencer also made her presence known in this one, going for 16 points, dishing five assists and pulling down three rebounds.

Hogs Highlights

• Fort Smith native Jersey Wolfenbarger nearly double-doubled against the Lions, going for 8 points and nine boards.

• Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez lit it up to start the game, scoring eight straight. She would finish with 14 points and four triples.

Hogs' Erynn Bynum drives inside Andy Hodges

• Junior guard Marquesha Davis also got into double-figures, scoring 11 points.

• Fellow junior Makayla Daniels did it all in this one, posting 11 points, while handing out five assists and grabbing a team-high six steals.

• Freshman forward Emrie Ellis and junior forward Erynn Barnum each pulled down nine rebounds.

Next Time Out

The 2021-22 season gets underway Wednesday as Tarleton State comes to Bud Walton Arena for the season opener. That game will tip at 7 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network+ streaming service.