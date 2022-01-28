Hot-shooting Razorbacks' Domination

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is on a roll so getting a win over LSU wasn't really a shock.

But a 90-76 domination of the No. 12 team in the country was a little surprising. The game wasn't really that close.

"They've got it in them," Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors said later. "They are doing it to big-times."

This team is now 4-3 in the league (14-6 overall) and they have won four of their last fiver games, losing only to No. 1 South Carolina by nine.

The Hogs shot a blistering 50% from the field, including 52% on 13-of-25 three-pointers.

"When it gets going it goes up another level," Neighbors said of this team. "Just everything is better."

Amber Ramirez led everybody scoring with 25 points that included five-of-eight on three-point shots. Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer each had 20. It was the third straight game Spencer increased her career high in points.

"Coaches always say we have more confidence in our teammates than we do ourselves," Ramirez said later. "I just believe in my teammates. I believe every shot that goes up, it’s going in."

The Hogs managed to claw their way to a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, then the shooting heated up and the defense right along with it.

Arkansas used a 15-2 second-quarter run to grab a 31-19 lead, including four three-pointers. The Hogs hit four three-pointers in the surge, including three in a row. Spencer back-to-back beyond the arc.

Arkansas shot 57% from the field over the last three quarters, including a 17-5 run after the Tigers cut the lead to eight midway through the third quarter.

"I don’t have the personnel to guard that style of offense yet," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said later.

For Neighbors, though, it will help him get in better shape.

He started what he's called "push-up stats" this week. If the team meets certain goals, he and the staff are forced to do push-ups. He did 50 during practice earlier this week.

"I negotiated it down to 100," he said after Thursday night's win. "One hundred is letting me off easy because they did an unbelievable job on the stats.

"We've got to keep getting that right because whatever we say that is, they really lock into it."

It doesn't get any easier.

The Hogs go on the road for a Monday night matchup with No. 4 Tennessee, who is coming off a 71-61 upset by Auburn on Thursday night.

