Razorbacks Only Halfway Close Against Sam Houston

    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Arkansas Turns Close Game into Blowout Over Sam Houston

    Game wasn't supposed to be close but it was uncomfortably tight at halftime before big win
    Author:

    This one really wasn't close for Arkansas but you wouldn't have gotten that impression at halftime Saturday afternoon.

    The Razorbacks ended up beating Sam Houston, 92-66, but it was only 46-42 at halftime.

    Then came the third quarter.

    Amber Ramirez-Sam Houston

    Amber Ramirez against Sam Houston State.

    The Hogs won the third quarter, 24-8, and never looked back.

    Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez shot well, getting 17 points, hitting four of her five 3's. She also added four boards and two steals on the day.

    Freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger played the best game of her young career against the Bearkats, getting 16 points on an efficient 5-of-8 clip from the field.

    Jersey Wolfenbarger-Sam Houston

    Jersey Wolfenbarger against Sam Houston.

    Sam Houston threw the first punch in the game because the Hogs' defense couldn’t find stops. The Bearkats hung 25 points on the Razorbacks in the first period, and the first frame ended in a tie.

    Though the Hogs tightened up a bit in the second quarter, but it was uncomfortably close at halftime.

    After a back-and-forth start to the third quarter, the Hogs used a 10-0 run in the middle of the third to finally create some separation.

    Sophomore guard Rylee Langerman scored four points during the run, and Ramirez capped it with a triple. The Hogs would capitalize on the space, stretching their lead out to as many as 28.

    Samara Spencer-Sam Houson

    Samara Spencer drives the lane against Sam Houston.

    Game Notes

    • Freshman guard Samara Spencer reached double-figures for the fourth time in six career games, going for 12 points on 4-5 shooting.

    • Junior guard Marquesha Davis brought juice off the pine, scoring 11 points in just 12 minutes.

    Makayla Daniels-Sam Houston

    • Makayla Daniels stuffed the stat sheet once again, going for 11 points, five boards, and a season-high six assists.

    • Sasha Goforth was a defensive menace once again, blocking three shots, her second game this season with 3+ blocks.

    Arkansas has a quick turn-around hosting Belmont at 7 p.m. on Sunday in a game available only on SEC Network+.

    Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

    Mike Neighbors-Sam Houston
    Razorbacks Only Halfway Close Against Sam Houston

    Samara Spencer-Sam Houson
    Players on Hogs' Slow Start Against Sam Houston

    Sam Pittman-Missouri
    A Step Towards Main Goal for Pittman, Hogs

    Treylon Burks-Missouri
    Treylon Burks' Favorite Play Wasn't a Catch

    Hayden Henry, Montaric Brown-Missouri
    Another Odom Plan Key to Hogs' Win

    Myles Slusher-Missouri
    Final: Arkansas Rolls Over Missouri

    Treylon Burks
    Treylon Burks First WR Off Draft Board?

    Tyler Badie-Florida
    Can Hogs Slow Down Tigers' RB?

