FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas delivered when it counted once again, taking down in-state foe Arkansas State, 77-63.

And they are still undefeated.

In a competitive game, the Razorbacks’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, holding the Red Wolves to 0-for-7 from the field in the final stretch of the game.

The Hogs played seven players, five of which reached double figures, led by Samara Spencer’s 19 points. For the second straight season, Arkansas has defeated all four in-state opponents.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Samara Spencer looks to drive against Arkansas State Red Wolves' Mailyn Wilkerson in a 77-63 win by the Hogs on Sunday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

The Razorbacks got the offensive power going early thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers courtesy of Jersey Wolfenbarger and Chrissy Carr.

Arkansas State was also making shots, shooting 71% in the first half of the quarter. After two nice Erynn Barnum layups, Arkansas led 16-13 at the media timeout with 4:33 left in the opening quarter.

Out of the break, the Hogs found trouble from the field, shooting 0-for-5, but got in the bonus early and made six free throws down the stretch of the first quarter.

Maryam Dauda helped the Razorbacks dig out of their drought from the field with back-to-back layups. Arkansas finished the first 10 minutes with a slight 24-23 advantage.

Barnum opened the second quarter with a layup. The Red Wolves would then tie the game at 28 off a 3-pointer, while the Hogs hit a scoring drought for two minutes and some change.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Samara Spencer looks to drive against Arkansas State Red Wolves' Anna Griffin in a 77-63 win by the Hogs on Sunday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Dauda continued to come up big for the Razorbacks, and with 3:48 left in the half, led, 34-30. The Hogs went on a 6-0 run, leading 40-33 with a minute left in the half.

A Wolfenbarger 3-pointer extended the Razorback lead to 10, their first double-digit lead of the game. At the half, Arkansas led 43-35.

Barnum quickly moved her way up to double digits with two layups to begin the third quarter.

Just a minute and a half into the second half, the Hogs had the 47-35 edge. Wolfenbarger continued to find her groove and came up with a layup to extend her season-high to 12 points.

The Razorbacks outscored the Red Wolves 15-8 in the first seven minutes of the third quarter, but Arkansas State would not go away, as Arkansas had a slight 60-51 advantage going into the fourth quarter of play.

Carr delivered a big 3-pointer to extend the Razorbacks’ lead back up to 10 to begin the fourth quarter, but the Red Wolves started to catch fire from 3-point and cut the lead to six, 65-59, with 7:07 remaining in the game.

Samara Spencer logged two big 3-pointers to extend the lead back to 12, 73-61, with 3:21 left in the game, and that’s when the Razorbacks started to really pull away.

Arkansas State shot 0-for-7 from the field and hit a scoring drought for the those final three minutes, as the Hogs sailed away with 77-63 win.

Hogs Highlights

• For the second time this season, five Razorbacks reached double-digits in scoring

• Spencer led the Razorbacks in scoring the sixth time this season with 19 points, while drawing eight fouls and playing all 40 minutes. She went 7-of-10 from the free throw line and added two 3-pointers, while also tallying four rebounds, four assists and two steals

• Barnum had a solid game with 16 points off a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the field

Wolfenbarger drew her third straight start, logging 15 points and six rebounds

• Dauda delivered a career-high 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Her 11 points came in the first half

Arkansas Razorbacks' Chrissy Carr against Arkansas State Red Wolves in a 77-63 win by the Hogs on Sunday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

• Carr registered 10 points and six boards

• Rylee Langerman was efficient with five points and five rebounds off the bench

• Poffenbarger recorded nine rebounds and five assists, as well as a block and steal

• The Hogs outrebounded its opponent for the 11th time this year with the 42-34 edge

Next Game

The Razorbacks will finish out the non-conference slate away from home, starting with an away matchup at Creighton on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. Coverage of the game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.