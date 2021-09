With all the new faces, pair of veterans looking to provide leadership to the youngsters as practices for season get under way

Watch Arkansas players Erynn Barnum and Amber Ramirez' press conference Wednesday before practices got under way for the season opener.

The Razorbacks' season will tip-off a day later than originally scheduled, it was announced earlier this week.

The Hogs will now meet Tarleton State on Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas-Fort Smith makes the short trip up the road to give Hog fans a preview of the new squad on Friday, Nov. 5 in Bud Walton Arena.