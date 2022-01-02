Hogs Find Way to Stay in Game Against Lady Vols

Considering No. 7 Tennessee started fast and finished stronger, a 70-63 win over Arkansas wasn't that surprising.

"The start was troublesome," Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors said later. "They got in the flow right off."

The Lady Vols jumped out to an 8-0 lead early. The Razorbacks couldn't get a shot to fall, but didn't let them get knocked out in the first quarter.

"We found a way to get back in it," Neighbors said.

By the end of the first quarter, the Hogs had cut the lead to 20-17.

Tennessee answered every challenge, which is probably what Neighbors expected from the seventh-ranked team.

"Their aggressiveness, their ability to draw foul after foul after foul really mounts up on you," Neighbors said. "It changes how you play defensively and offensively."

The Hogs held a 48-45 edge after the third quarter, then the Lady Vols took over, won the final period convincingly (25-15) and it was over.

Arkansas had five players foul out in the game.

Amber Ramirez led Arkansas with 26 points and six rebounds. Makayla Daniels also had 11 points while Sasha Goforth supplied nine, her first game not being in double figures in seven games.

Tennessee had five players scoring in double figures with Tamari Key's 17 points leading the way.

The Lady Vols out-rebounded Arkansas, 50-36, and converted 23 of 36 free throws. The Hogs hit 9 of 11 free throws and had a significant advantage in turnovers, 20-9, including eight steals.

The Hogs only managed a slim edge in points off those turnovers, 14-10.

"You expect to have more there," Neighbors said.

Hogs High Points

• Ramirez’s 26-point game was the 17th 20+ point game of her career.

• The 26 points were also her season-high.

• Goforth blocked five shots, a new career-high. It was her fourth game this season with 3-plus rejections.

• Samara Spencer matched her career-best on the glass, pulling down six boards.

Next game

Arkansas travels to Vanderbilt on Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. matchup on the SEC Network.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.