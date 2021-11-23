Hogs' Barnum, Ramirez: Finding Way to Win

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Hogs' Erynn Barnum, Amber Ramirez Recapping Win Over SMU

    Players couldn't change what happened in first half and found a way to get win
    Author:

    Arkansas players Erynn Barnum (18 points, 9 rebounds) and Amber Ramirez (11 points) on finding a way in the fourth quarter to get a closer-than-expected 65-58 win over SMU on Monday night at Bud Walton Arena.

