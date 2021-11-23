Hogs' Barnum, Ramirez: Finding Way to Win

Players couldn't change what happened in first half and found a way to get win

Arkansas players Erynn Barnum (18 points, 9 rebounds) and Amber Ramirez (11 points) on finding a way in the fourth quarter to get a closer-than-expected 65-58 win over SMU on Monday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.