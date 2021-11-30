What Neighbors Thinks About Playing Knights

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    WATCH: Hogs' Mike Neighbors Previews Central Florida Game

    Promises he will be quiet more in league meetings when non-conference games being discussed
    Scheduling a good Central Florida team on the road in the same year playing UConn on the road is something Mike Neighbors vowed Tuesday afternoon he will be more careful about at league meetings when they are talking about non-conference games.

