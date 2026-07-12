Injury Bug Already Biting Trevon Brazile in NBA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If it wasn't for bad luck, it seems like Trevon Brazile wouldn't have any at all.

The former Razorback who was drafted by the Denver Nuggets has already suffered an injury,.

The Denver Gazette reported Saturday that the 6-foot-10 big man is dealing with a right shoulder strain and would not play against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Arkansas Razorbacks Trevon Brazile during exhibition matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Brazile made his NBA Summer League debut on Friday, scoring five points and grabbing 11 rebounds in Denver's loss to the Houston Rockets.

It's far from the first time that the injury bug has bitten Brazile in his basketball career. In his first season at Arkansas in 2022-23, Brazile tore his ACL after only nine games. Brazile's absence was a notable one during the campaign, though the Hogs still advanced to the Sweet 16.

Brazile appeared to injure his shoulder in Arkansas' Round of 32 victory over High Point in March, but returned to the contest after going to the locker room. He started and played 25 minutes in UA's Sweet 16 loss to Arizona.

Brazile does have two days to heal ahead of Denver's next summer league matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, though it's not likely that Brazile or the Nuggets would want to rush back to action for a Summer League game.

Still, Summer League experience is valuable for Brazile and every young player in the Association, so there could be some merit to Brazile playing while not at 100 percent — which he'll likely have to do plenty of times in real NBA action.

At the end of the day, it's unfortunate to see any player get hurt after only one Summer League game.

Saturday's game is now potential NBA experience lost for Brazile, who likely needs to prove himself over the next two weeks in order to be in a position to receive meaningful playing time on a consistent basis in Denver during his rookie season.

If Brazile does not play against OKC on Tuesday, his next opportunity to see the floor would come against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 16.

Brazile is the first rookie Razorback to suffer an injury during summer league action.

Neither Darius Acuff or Meleek Thomas were in action on Saturday, though both play on Sunday. Acuff's Kings will take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, while Thomas and the Cavaliers will play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.

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