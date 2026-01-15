Another calm night, another statement from Arkansas freshman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some nights at Bud Walton Arena don’t need a scouting report.

The ball moves around quickly, the crowd settles into a satisfied hum, and the freshman with the calmest pulse in the building looks like he’s been doing this since high school gyms still had wooden bleachers.

Wednesday night felt like that kind of evening, with Darius Acuff Jr. calmly steering Arkansas through a 108-74 win over South Carolina like he had a map and the Gamecocks didn’t.

Acuff didn’t rush anything, which might’ve been the most impressive part. He finished with 18 points and 13 assists, but those numbers only tell part of the story.

What mattered more was how often the Razorbacks were exactly where they needed to be — open shooters, clean cuts, and defenders leaning the wrong way because Acuff had already moved the ball somewhere else.

This wasn’t a night where Arkansas needed a hero. It needed a conductor.

The freshman guard played that role without theatrics, nudging the pace when things slowed and letting the game breathe when the scoreboard started to tilt.

By the time the Hogs hit halftime, the tone was set, and by the time the final horn sounded, the outcome had long since stopped being a mystery.

For a team trying to stack momentum in SEC play, this looked less like a one-night outburst and more like another checkpoint in an already impressive freshman season.

Acuff has made a habit of turning steady nights into statements, and this one fit neatly into the growing collection.

Acuff keeps piling up proof

Arkansas’ offense didn’t just score; it flowed. The Razorbacks posted a season-high 27 assists, and nearly every one of them traced back to Acuff’s fingerprints.

He probed just long enough to pull defenders toward him, then delivered the ball right on time. No wasted motion. No panic. Just decisions that made sense.

Head coach John Calipari noticed. He pointed to the assist-to-turnover ratio and the way the ball moved side to side as signs of how he wants his team to play.

Scoring 108 points was nice, but the spacing, cutting and passing were the real takeaway. Acuff happened to be the engine that made it all run.

Teammates felt it, too. Shooters got cleaner looks. Cutters found open lanes. When the ball starts in Acuff’s hands, possessions tend to end with someone smiling and jogging back on defense.

South Carolina coach Lamont Paris offered a scouting note that sounded more like a compliment. He described Acuff as someone who plays like he grew up on the playground — loose, creative, unbothered by chaos.

That description fit the night perfectly.

Another freshman marker checked off

The double-double added to a growing list of accomplishments for Acuff, who recently earned his fifth straight SEC Freshman of the Week honor — a league first. He might be the odds-on favorite for a sixth.

That kind of consistency is rare, especially in January, especially for someone still learning which road trips are the longest.

What has stood out isn’t just the production, but how repeatable it’s become. This wasn’t an explosion. It was control.

Acuff didn’t force shots. He didn’t hunt numbers. He simply took what the defense offered and made it regret doing so.

For Arkansas, that steadiness matters. SEC games have a way of getting tight, loud and uncomfortable. Having a freshman who looks unfazed by all of it changes the feel of the floor.

The Razorbacks will need plenty more of that as the schedule rolls on. If Wednesday night was any indication, Acuff seems comfortable being the one everyone leans on — quietly, efficiently, and without making a fuss about it.

Key takeaways

Darius Acuff Jr. posted 18 points and 13 assists, delivering another composed performance in Arkansas’ win over South Carolina.

Arkansas recorded a season-high 27 assists, with Acuff setting the tone as the primary playmaker.

Acuff’s freshman season continues to build, marked by consistency, control, and growing responsibility in SEC play.

Hogs Feed