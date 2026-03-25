Are Arkansas Razorbacks Peaking Right as Sweet 16 Begins?

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Timing often defines how a season is remembered in March.

Like legendary Arkansas football coach and athletics director Frank Broyles used to say, "They always remember what you do in November."

That certainly rings true in basketball, but just a few months later.

This Arkansas team will be remembered for what it's done in March.

The Razorbacks have created their own madness, capturing the program's first SEC Tournament Championship since 2000 which led to a No. 4 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament.

After a dominant wire-to-wire first round victory over Hawaii, Arkansas defeated upset minded No. 12 seed High Point in a nailbiter 94-88 late Saturday night.

The biggest question facing Arkansas going into Thursday's game in San Jose is if they are peaking at the right time?

The Razorbacks established their gritty identity through a demanding schedule and multiple games against NCAA Tournament competition, holding a 12-8 record over such teams this season.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari motions to players on the floor in game against Jackson State at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

While there was a disappointing loss to Florida (111-77) last month, the focus has shifted to whether Arkansas is reaching its best form at the exact moment it matters most.

National pundits alike have picked the Razorbacks as dark-horse title contenders following the team's growth throughout the month of March. Arkansas is currently on a seven-game winning streak with an average scoring margin of 10 points.

Overall, the Razorbacks are shooting 51% from the floor, 45% from three and hold a +6 rebound margin during this stretch. Coach John Calipari's team might be short-handed, but they are locked in to doing something no other Razorbacks team has achieved since 1995 and that's making the Final Four.

"These guys have a will to win and we were in there talking I said 'We are up one. Let's come out these first five minutes and do some stuff,'" Calipari said after the victory over High Point. "Now I know I had to call a timeout, I think we were down four, just to calm everybody down. But they know what they have to do. They know.

"We're short-handed, so what? No one wants to hear that. I didn't see one story about it. When [Trevon Brazile] went down I'm like, 'Okay, now I got five. How many do you really need? Five.' Just your warm-up line is with one ball, you can't have two balls. There's not enough guys. [Arkansas] has a will, they're like 'Whoever it is, let's go.'"

There were stretches during the regular season where consistency wavered. Offensive execution has remained steady, but defensive lapses created unavoidable pressure, raising questions about the Razorbacks' ceiling as championship-level team.

Those concerns have started to fade the further Arkansas advances in postseason play.

Calipari's Hogs have shown a greater ability to control tempo, limit extended scoring droughts, and respond to in-game adversity. The Razorbacks are far from perfect, but do rely on a dependable combination of freshmen guards and wily veterans capable of making adjustments to make the biggest plays at the most pivotal times.

Darius Acuff has taken on a larger role as both a scorer and facilitator, but has become the Razorbacks' leader. That became evident on national television in Nashville after the SEC Tournament Championship Game as Trevon Brazile proclaimed Acuff as the team's most valuable player.

Acuff's decision-making has improved on each end of the floor. While he's known as an elite offensive threat, he's become an improved defender who can step in passing lanes to create steals, and angles to block shots without fouling.

Arkansas Razorbacks guards Meleek Thomas (1) and Darius Acuff Jr (5) talk to head coach John Calipari during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"It's something we talked about coming in. It's our first year. We talked about it in high school when we first committed and like I said, it don't just take a game, it takes practice, workouts, just it takes a lot of communication, I would say, and we have that," Acuff said of his relationship with fellow freshman Meleek Thomas. "When you're so close with another player or the whole team, you just have that connection."

Thomas has expanded his impact beyond perimeter shooting. His ability to attack closeouts and create secondary offense has added another layer to Arkansas’ approach, making the Razorbacks less dependent on a single option.

Together, that backcourt has helped Arkansas maintain offensive balance while increasing efficiency in key moments. Their on-court chemistry continues to grow and props the Razorbacks up as title threats.

"It takes a lot of communication, a lot of togetherness," Thomas said. "We spoke about that before the season and when you're genuinely happy for your teammate, you're genuinely happy for your brother, then you really get excited and you get enjoyment out of seeing him dominate and do well. So like when he's on, it's like, yeah, keep doing you. That's how I be feeling when I'm out there."

Defensive Adjustments Create Offensive Consistency

Offensive rhythm has improved, but Arkansas’ recent success is equally tied to defensive adjustments. The Razorbacks have forced teams into ill-advised decisions, ending possessions in a turnover that's led to fastbreaks.

Arkansas' disciplined in half-court sets have reduced the amount of defensive breakdowns that previously led to easy scoring opportunities. Calipari's style of ball allows for a positionless play at points with upwards to five players on the court who can help on defensive rotations that helps Arkansas better guard teams that rely on floor spacing and perimeter movement.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) dunks in the second half against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

That discipline has been critical in limiting opponents during momentum swings.

Rather than allowing runs to extend, Arkansas has been able to reset defensively and force more contested possessions. That approach has not eliminated scoring entirely, but it has reduced the frequency of extended runs that often decide tournament games.

The Razorbacks' run has come at a variety of venues with multiple tests on the road or neutral courts. Whether it was a 20-point home victory over Texas, a road win against Missouri without Acuff, or dominating the final five minutes against Vanderbilt to win the SEC Tournament, these experiences mean more for the Hogs than anything else.

They have a bond, a brotherhood, and these experiences have made Arkansas tough to put away. They definitely aren't backing down from a fight against Arizona Thursday night.

The Hogs have shown they can remain composed in unfamiliar settings, even when facing early challenges, which reflects a team that's been battle tested throughout a season.

In March, that type of experience matters in tournament play.

Having elite guard play matters.

Calipari has his team bought in with one goal in mind. The Razorbacks are playing with house money and nothing to lose.

That has to count for something against the Wildcats.

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