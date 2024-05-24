Arkansas' John Calipari Brings Son on Razorbacks' Coaching Staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Brad Calipari, coach John Calipari's son is joining his father on the Arkansas coaching staff as assistant coach-director of on-court player development, it was announced Thursday.
With his most recent stop in Vanderbilt under former Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse, Brad Calipari is now reunited with his father after two seasons apart. He first played under his father at Kentucky from 2016-2019 before transferring to Detroit Mercy and was a part of three Wildcat teams that made two Elite Eights and a Sweet 16.
"He helped Erza Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence rank among the top scorers in the SEC while Ven-Allen Lubin was one of the most improved players in the league," according to the press release.
Brad Calipari then returned to Kentucky to work under John as a graduate assistant for the 2021-22 season, before getting a role with the Long Island Ducks the following season before going to Vanderbilt last year.
The Razorbacks roster currently stands at seven scholarship players after having none when John Calipari took over the team.
Information from Arkansas Comunication was used in this story
