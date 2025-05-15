Calipari lands Andrews: Razorbacks get pledge from top player in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JJ Andrews, the No. 1 ranked basketball player in Arkansas and a consensus four-star prospect in the 2026 class, has announced his commitment to Arkansas.
He chose the Razorbacks over LSU and Missouri.
The 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Little Rock Christian Academy is the first commitment for coach John Calipari’s 2026 class, marking a significant win for the program.
It was also a recruit he needed to keep Hogs' fans believing. They probably wouldn't have jumped off the wagon if he chose another school, but they get that good feeling with this commitment.
Landing Andrews is a major recruiting victory for Calipari in his first full recruiting season at Arkansas. When he came in April 2024, he didn't inherit a single player until Trevon Brazile got out of the NBA Combine to return.
Calipari’s reputation for developing NBA talent and competing for national titles was a draw for Andrews, who cited the professional environment and daily competition as reasons for his commitment.
Andrews’ decision to stay home carries added significance.
He is the son of Shawn Andrews, a former Arkansas All-American offensive lineman and two-time NFL Pro Bowler who is enshrined in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
This legacy connection probably played a role in Andrews' decision, but the talented guard emphasized the program’s culture and competitive environment as key factors.
“I feel like Arkansas is ultimately a great fit for me,” Andrews told On3. “They operate like professionals every day and I feel like I will be competing against the best of the best every day in practice. I feel like we have a great chance to win a national championship.”
Andrews arrives with a decorated high school career.
He’s been named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, is a two-time state champion, a 16U Peach Jam champion with Brad Beal Elite, and a MaxPreps All-American.
Nationally, he’s ranked as the No. 32 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle by the On3 Industry Rankings, the No. 7 shooting guard, and the clear top player in Arkansas.
His standing is similarly high in other rankings, with 247Sports listing him as the No. 37 player and No. 15 small forward nationally, and his composite rating would place him among the top 15 recruits in modern Arkansas basketball history, just ahead of NBA player Moses Moody.
Andrews is known for his physical presence and basketball IQ. At USA Basketball, On3’s Jamie Shaw described him as a player who “has a physical presence and knows how to use that for production. While he might not be the most explosive athlete or the best shooter in the gym, he is comfortable on the ball, and he has a nose for an extra possession. He is one of the ones where you look at his stat line at the end of the game and get a full understanding of how much he affects play.”
Statistically, Andrews was the most efficient scorer in Session One of the EYBL Circuit, averaging 19.7 points per game on nearly 72% shooting from the field-a testament to his ability to score efficiently against elite competition.