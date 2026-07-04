Five Former Razorbacks Expected to Play in NBA Summer League

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Aside from the trio of Arkansas Razorbacks in Darius Acuff (No. 7), Meleek Thomas (No. 34) and Trevon Brazile (No. 35) who were selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, several other former professional Hogs will be competing in the NBA Summer League this weekend.

The 2026 California Classic will be held in two locations with the Warriors and Kings serving as dual hosts. The Warriors will host games at the Chase Center in San Francisco beginning July 3, and will continue June 5-6.



The Kings will play host at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento from July 4-6. Salt Lake City will host its portion of the schedule July 4, 6-7 followed by a 10-day session in Las Vegs scheduled for July 9-19.

Here are the other five former Razorbacks expected to compete in summer league action.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-73. | USA TODAY Sports

Au'Diese Toney, Orlando Magic

Toney spent his final college season with the Razorbacks, playing 36 games with 33 starts while averaging 11 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 32 minutes per game.

Following the conclusion of his college career, the 6-foot-6 guard went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, but was picked up by the NBA affiliate Lakeland Magic. He would sign with the Denver Nuggets for five days in Oct. 2023, but was waived and later joined the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G-League.

After a couple of seasons, Toney pursued a professional career in the Greece while playing for Kolossos Rodou for the 2024 season. After his stint overseas, he returned to North America this season, playing for the Edmonton Stingers of CEBL and averaged 10 points, five rebounds and one one steal per game from his small forward position.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ricky Council IV, Philadelphia 76ers

Council became a fan favorite during his time with the Razorbacks, but would go undrafted after averaging a career-high 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal per game as a junior.

He signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on July 1, 2023 and was with the franchise in some capacity until being waived July 25, 2025.

The 6-foot-6 guard enjoyed his best season at the NBA level during the 2024-25 season, averaging seven points, three rebounds, and one assist across 73 games with 12 starts.

HIs most recent NBA run was with the Houston Rockets' G-League affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers where he played three games last season, and averaged over 13 points per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero (1) in the second half of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adou Thiero, Los Angeles Lakers

One of the springiest players expected to participate in summer league action, Thiero is looking to remain in the league after missing some action to repair a MCL injury sustained late in the regular season at Arkansas.

Thiero blossomed into an unexpected go-to scoring role for the Razorbacks by averaging a team-high 15 points per game on 55% from the field, 26% from three and 69% at the free throw line.

He was excellent in G-League play as a rookie by averaging 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block per game. Thiero followed that up by being called up to the Showtime Lakers for 25 games this season but received just a little run at six minutes per game.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis (1) reacts during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnell Davis, Orlando Magic

The guard who was instrumental Dusty May's ascent to the Dallas Mavericks job is looking for his chance to break into the NBA. Davis, who started his career as a legitimate scoring option at Florida Atlantic, transferred to Arkansas for his final year of college basketball before going undrafted.

Instead of following May to Michigan, Davis joined coach John Calipari in Fayetteville, but a wrist injury slowed him down throughout the offseason and into non-conference play. However, his emergence over the latter portion of SEC play led the Razorbacks to a Sweet 16 while averaging 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.

Davis showed exactly what made him the No. 1 transfer portal prospect in the nation over the final 17 games of the 2024-25 season which culminated in a 30-point outing while making 40% from the field, 33% from three and a perfect 11-of-11 at the free throw line in a 85-83 overtime loss to Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament.

Since going undrafted, Davis has played with the Osceola Magic of the NBA G-League and averaged over five points, three rebounds and one assist per game this season.

Stockton Kings’ DaQuan Jefferies, drives to the hoop on Greensboro Swarm’s Jonas Aidoo during the second game of the NBA G League basketball championship at the Adventist Health Arena in downtown Stockton on Apr. 10, 2026. The Kings lost 119-104. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jonas Aidoo, Utah Jazz

The former Tennessee Volunteer opted to enter the portal, but stay in the SEC by going to Arkansas for his final season. Like Davis, Aidoo had to recover from an offseason injury but rounded into form just in time for the Razorbacks' run to the NCAA Tournament.

He averaged 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across the final eight games of the season as a vital piece to the Razorbacks run to the Sweet 16.

Following his college career, Aidoo signed with Charlotte Hornets' G-League affiliate Greensboro Swarm where he played in 30 games this season while averaging over five points and four rebounds while making 43% of his attempts from the field.

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