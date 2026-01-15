Instant Reaction: Re-focused Razorbacks run past Gamecocks for SEC victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks needed to get back on track Wednesday night against an up-and-down South Carolina squad and were able to do just that.

They did it in a big-time manner, 108-74, at Bud Walton Arena.

One of the main concerns going into the night was how Arkansas would respond after a 20 point loss at Auburn. A game that coach John Calipari said he would burn the tape from and act like it never happened absolutely worked as his team built a comfortable lead as large as 30 points against South Carolina.

It was a full team effort for the Razorbacks as they set the tone early by jumping passing lanes, fighting for loose balls, attacking the boards and getting out in transition.

Here is every dunk from the first half for your timeline. pic.twitter.com/45Cg2dRH73 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 15, 2026

Bounce Back Game

Arkansas willed their way to a dominant victory from start to finish. Whether it was on the offensive or defensive end, the Razorbacks showed resolve and determination to prove themselves as national title contenders.

Despite building a 43-point lead with about three minutes to go, South Carolina was able to pull within 34 points at the buzzer.

Arkansas scored 66 paint points, the bench contributed 47 of its 108 points, made 12-of-13 dunks, and outscored the Gamecocks 22-2 on points off turnovers and 32-7 in transition.

The Razorbacks came out to prove the Auburn loss was a fluke and it certainly appeared that way by setting the pace early on without letting up in either half.

Dynamite Combo

It's been Darius Acuff's word and we're all lucky enough to live in it. The true freshman has won SEC Player of the Week for five consecutive weeks for the first time in league history.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff looks for an opening to drive in a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Acuff has scored at least 19 points in each SEC game this season, but showed how valuable he is as the team's facilitator by distributing a career-high 13 assists and didn't commit a turnover for only the second time in 17 games.

While one true freshman has received most of the praise and spotlight, it might be time to shift some focus toward Meleek Thomas. He could hardly miss on the night, scoring a team-high 21 points on 8-of-9 shots attempts from the field, including a perfect 5-of-5 from three.

Not only did he register one of his best games from a scorer's perspective, but he contributed four rebounds, four steals and two assists on the night.

Veterans Showed Out

As good as Acuff and Thomas can be any given night, they can't do it all on their own when veteran teammates fail to show up. Arkansas plays its best ball when Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin and D.J. Wagner show up.

Brazile had an impressive night early on, but ended the night with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists. While Brazile needed a solid night to get back in gear, it was Ewin who really answered the call by giving maximum effort on both ends of the floor.

Arkansas' Trevon Brazile dunks against the Southern Jaguars in the season opener as part of a career-high 25 points. The Razorbacks won 109-77. | Arkansas Athletics

He finished the night with 18 points on 8-of-10 from the field and reeled in four rebounds.

Wagner has been very quiet to start SEC play this season after starting the year with high expectations for himself as a junior. After scoring a total of nine points through the Razorbacks' first three conference games, Wagner performed well against South Carolina by scoring 12 points while showing off his inside-out game as the second half wore on.

No notes 😌 pic.twitter.com/NtcH9X7X2L — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 15, 2026

Anytime Calipari can get a double-digit scoring output from senior forward Nick Pringle, he'll take it. Facing his former team, Pringle looked like his old self scoring a quiet 15 points and pulling down seven rebounds.

Hogs Feed