John Calipari Plans to Play All 11 Available Arkansas Players Against Gonzaga

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari plans to allow his entire available rotation an opportunity to play when the Razorbacks face Gonzaga in Saturday's exhibition, offering an early glimpse at how the Hall of Fame coach could manage one of the deepest rosters of his Arkansas tenure.

Calipari said earlier this week that he expects 10 or 11 players to be available for the matchup against the No. 15 Bulldogs, a significant change from previous Arkansas teams that often relied on smaller rotations.

"We've been beat up a little bit, but we've had more than I've had other years when I'm playing five and six guys," Calipari said earlier this week. "We should have a roster of 10, 11 being able to play in that game."

The No. 12 Razorbacks host Gonzaga at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Although the exhibition will not count toward either team's regular-season record, the matchup provides Arkansas with an opportunity to test its depth against a nationally ranked opponent before the season opener.

For a roster featuring eight freshmen, including several highly regarded recruits, the opportunity to compete against Gonzaga could be particularly valuable. It also gives Calipari a chance to evaluate combinations, identify dependable contributors and determine how aggressively he can deploy his personnel.

Arkansas' Depth Could Dictate Its Style

Calipari has already indicated that Arkansas intends to use its athleticism to pressure opponents and push the pace.

During the Southeastern Conference's basketball media event in Birmingham on Oct. 14, Calipari discussed the possibility of playing nine or 10 players regularly and explained how that rotation could influence the Razorbacks' approach.

"Probably press, would you say, then play really fast so they can only play three or four minutes at a time," Calipari said.

The strategy would allow Arkansas to keep fresh bodies on the floor while attempting to create turnovers, generate transition opportunities and wear down opposing ballhandlers.

That approach could become especially important against Gonzaga, which features experienced guards and considerable size throughout its lineup. Arkansas will need to determine whether its pressure can disrupt the Bulldogs without creating defensive breakdowns or surrendering easy scoring opportunities.

Calipari also has emphasized the importance of improving Arkansas' half-court offense. The Razorbacks' athleticism could produce opportunities in transition, but their ability to execute when opponents slow the game down will remain an important question entering the season.

Saturday's exhibition offers an early opportunity to evaluate both areas against high-level competition.

Which Lineups Could Arkansas Use?

The biggest question surrounding Calipari's rotation is how he will distribute minutes among his talented young players and experienced transfers.

Freshman guard Jordan Smith Jr. is a potential focal point in the backcourt. Calipari has already said he intends to use Smith at point guard, giving the freshman an opportunity to direct the offense while using his scoring ability to create advantages in transition.

Jeremiah Wilkinson, a transfer from Georgia, could provide another ballhandler and perimeter scoring option. Junior guard-wing Billy Richmond III also gives Arkansas an experienced option who can contribute athletically on the perimeter.

The frontcourt presents a different set of possibilities.

Seven-foot freshman Miikka Muurinen gives Arkansas length and athleticism, while forward J.J. Andrews provides a potentially different look with his combination of strength and mobility. Cooper Bowser, a senior transfer, could offer a more traditional interior presence as he returns from a hand injury that sidelined him for several weeks.

Calipari said during SEC Basketball Tipoff on Oct. 14 that Bowser would resume contact work that week after missing time. His availability and conditioning will be worth watching as Arkansas evaluates its interior rotation.

Freshman Caleb Ourigou, a 6-foot-11 center, is another option who could help Arkansas match up with Gonzaga's size. Calipari has cautioned, however, that Ourigou is still developing and may need time before he is ready for a significant role.

One potential lineup could emphasize perimeter pressure and transition offense, with Smith handling the ball alongside Wilkinson and Richmond. Another could prioritize size by pairing Muurinen with a traditional center.

Those are possibilities rather than confirmed combinations. Calipari has not announced a starting lineup, and Saturday's game should provide the first meaningful indication of how he intends to balance the roster.

Why Saturday Matters Beyond the Exhibition

Calipari and Gonzaga coach Mark Few have agreed to approach the game as an opportunity for both teams to learn.

Arkansas' John Calipari: "Mark (Few) & I talked the other day, I said 'Do you have your zone in yet?' 'Nope, I have no zone.' Great, neither one of us are playing zone (Saturday). He said, 'Do you want me to press some?' 'Yeah, let's press each other.'"https://t.co/59yQaDDgIA — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) October 22, 2026

The coaches discussed playing without zone defenses and incorporating full-court pressure to create teaching opportunities. Calipari described his relationship with Few and his competitive expectations for the matchup during his media availability earlier this week.

"We're friends," Calipari said. "I want it to be a war."

The agreement should produce a useful test for Arkansas as the Razorbacks work through the challenges of integrating a young roster. Playing 10 or 11 players could help Calipari identify which combinations handle pressure, defend consistently and make the right decisions when the game speeds up.

It could also reveal which players are ready to contribute immediately and which need additional development before the regular season begins.

Arkansas has another exhibition against Memphis on Oct. 28 before opening its regular season against Virginia on Nov. 8.

Saturday's matchup will not settle the Razorbacks' rotation for the season, but it can provide an important first look at how Calipari intends to use his depth.

With a roster full of young talent and a demanding schedule ahead, the challenge is no longer simply finding enough players to compete. It is determining which combinations give Arkansas its best chance to win.