Pro Hogs: Darius Acuff's 33-Point Night Headlines Arkansas' NBA Opening Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Darius Acuff Jr. did not need long to deliver a reminder of why the Sacramento Kings selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Two nights after struggling through his professional debut, the former Arkansas point guard erupted for 33 points Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. The performance highlighted the opening week for the Pro Hogs, a group of former Razorbacks entering the 2026-27 NBA season with different roles, expectations and opportunities.

Sacramento still lost 128-120, falling to 0-2 to begin the season. But Acuff's response to his first NBA appearance was one of the week's most notable developments for Arkansas fans following the program's professional pipeline.

Acuff finished with 33 points on 10-of-26 shooting, made two 3-pointers and converted 11 of 12 free throws. He also recorded four assists and three turnovers in 37 minutes, according to the box score from Sacramento's loss to Portland.

The scoring outburst came after a difficult first game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Acuff scored 12 points on 5-of-24 shooting, missed all seven of his 3-point attempts and committed four turnovers. He acknowledged afterward that his shot selection needed to improve.

“There was a lot of zero-pass shots starting with myself. I've got to be better on that part, especially as (a point guard),” Acuff told reporters after the loss, according to KNWA's coverage of the Pro Hogs' opening week.

The second game showed how quickly an NBA rookie's early narrative can change. Acuff continued looking for opportunities to score, attacked the basket and earned 12 free-throw attempts, converting 11 of them. His shooting remained inconsistent, particularly from the perimeter, but his ability to generate offense helped keep Sacramento competitive.

Acuff scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Kings attempted to rally. Portland, however, had already seized control with a 44-point third quarter that erased Sacramento's halftime advantage.

The performance does not erase the questions raised by Acuff's debut. His efficiency and playmaking will remain important areas to monitor as he adjusts to NBA defenses and learns to balance scoring with running an offense. Still, responding with 33 points after a difficult opening night offered an encouraging early sign of his confidence and scoring potential.

Darius Acuff Jr. has arrived 😤



33 PTS for the rook 🔥



Acuff's 33 points are the most by a rookie so far this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kl53eJTJGH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 24, 2026

Brazile Makes Presence Felt

Acuff was not the only former Razorback to produce an encouraging early performance.

Trevon Brazile, beginning his rookie season with the Denver Nuggets after being selected in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, grabbed 12 rebounds in 18 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Brazile struggled to find his shooting rhythm, but his rebounding stood out in limited playing time. His 18 minutes ranked third among Denver's bench players in the 96-84 loss, giving the former Arkansas forward an opportunity to contribute without needing to score consistently.

For Brazile, establishing a role through rebounding, defensive activity and energy could be important as he works to earn minutes in a Denver rotation featuring established NBA talent.

Nuggets rookie Trevon Brazile 12 rebounds in 18 minutes vs. Thunder pic.twitter.com/K9WaoZLbUU — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) October 23, 2026

Other Pro Hogs begin their seasons

Arkansas entered the season with 11 former Razorbacks on NBA opening-day rosters, according to the official Arkansas Athletics roster announcement. Seven played during the first three days of the season, giving fans an early look at the range of roles represented by the program's professional alumni.

Daniel Gafford opened the season with the Dallas Mavericks, recording two points, three rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes during a win over the Houston Rockets. His defensive production offered a reminder of the rim protection and interior presence that have helped define his professional game.

Daniel Gafford grabs the offensive board and finds Kyrie Irving for the corner 3 pic.twitter.com/XeNaviYPOx — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) October 23, 2026

Jordan Walsh also started for Boston in its season opener against Detroit. Walsh finished with six rebounds in 13 minutes, although he did not score in the Celtics' 121-113 loss to the Pistons.

Isaiah Joe contributed eight points and two 3-pointers in Detroit's opening-night victory over Boston. The former Razorback guard's perimeter shooting remains a key part of his professional value, particularly as teams look for spacing and scoring from their rotations.

Jaylin Williams appeared in two games during the opening stretch for Oklahoma City. The fifth-year big man averaged four points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists across his first two appearances, providing frontcourt depth for the defending Western Conference contender.

Not every former Razorback was able to take the floor. Anthony Black, Moses Moody and Adou Thiero were dealing with injuries during the opening stretch, while rookie Meleek Thomas had not yet entered Cleveland's rotation through the first three days.

An early look at Arkansas' NBA pipeline

Been running like crazy the last few weeks with recruiting and practices but I couldn’t pass up a chance to see 4 of my guys and a former Razorback in OKC tonight! Shai, Jamal, Cason, TB and JWill! pic.twitter.com/GfUpice9t3 — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) October 23, 2026

The first week of the NBA season offered a snapshot of the different paths available to former Razorbacks.

Acuff is entering the league with the expectations attached to a top-10 pick and an opportunity to develop into a primary ball-handler. Brazile is beginning his career by showing he can contribute in a specialized role. Established players such as Gafford, Joe and Williams are looking to maintain their places in rotations, while Walsh continues working to turn his defensive and rebounding contributions into a larger role.

Those differences are part of what makes tracking the Pro Hogs worthwhile. Their professional careers are not going to follow the same trajectory, and early box scores will not determine how the season unfolds.

For now, Acuff's 33-point performance provides the most compelling early headline. The rookie showed he could respond to adversity, generate offense and remain aggressive after a difficult debut.

Sacramento still has work to do after two losses, and Acuff has plenty to learn. But for Arkansas fans watching their former point guard take his first steps in the NBA, Friday offered an early glimpse of the scoring ability that made him one of the most closely watched prospects in the 2026 draft.

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