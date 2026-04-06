Wagner Leaving Hogs Offers No Surprise

"DJ Wagner is going into the portal."

Receiving that text was about as shocking as if that same person had sent one saying parents at a youth league game were being mean to the referees or umpire. It was highly expected.

NEWS: Arkansas’ DJ Wagner intends to enter the transfer portal, per multiple reports.



The 6-4 junior guard and Camden (NJ) native averaged 7.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg and 2.4 apg this season. Former five-star prospect who started his career at Kentucky and then went to Arkansas with John… pic.twitter.com/OFFqhwiTLE — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 6, 2026

The only thing surprising about it is how long it took to officially come out. Wagner was never going to realize his potential at Arkansas.

Not under Calipari.

If he were a big man, there might have been an opportunity, but it has become clear rather quickly that Calipari has little patience for developing guards in what is expected to be a stint of five years or so at Arkansas before retirement. There are too many guards out there in high school looking for the short path to the NBA for there to be room for a player like Wagner to grow into his game.

Let there be no question as to whether the soon to be senior guard has the ability to live up to his 5-star status coming out of high school. However, to get there, he needs to be handed the reins to lead and blossom and neither were going to happen at Arkansas.

Those reigns most likely go to JJ Andrews or Jordan Smith, whichever is annointed the golden child this summer. Meanwhile, the one who goes unannointed falls into the No. 2 role similar to how things ultimately played out for Meleek Thomas this year.

Factor in time needed for freshman wing Abdou Toure and Calipari favorite Billy "GOAT" Richmond, and there will be even less room available for Wagner than there was this past season when his playing time drifted to a career low of 23 minutes per game, three minutes less than his freshman year at Kentucky.

A massive reduction in playing time of nearly 35 minutes per game his first season as a Razorback also led to career lows in scoring production, rebounds and assists. Last year Wagner hit a career high with more than 11 points per game, yet surprisingly came back despite the obvious investment Calipari put into Thomas and Bob Cousey Award winner for the country's best guard, Darius Acuff.

Now, carrying an average of seven points per game, Wagner is looking for a fresh start. Surprisingly, so is his former teammate Karter Knox.

While Wagner was always going to be stuck in his point guard role, Knox has the build to be a hybrid guard/forward at 6-foot-6 and a frame that can easily begin the season at 225-230 pounds next year. The roster was already crowded and will potentially get more crowded with high school guards looking to make a name for themselves, but there was no on the roster like Knox.

Now Arkansas fans have to worry about whether the two will team up elsewhere in the SEC. Both have ties to a desperate Kentucky program with plenty of money to throw around to portal signees, so that makes the Wildcats a definite possibility.

After all, nothing says motivated like Kentucky head coach Mark Pope teaming up with Wagner and Knox next season to prove something to Calipari and his younglings in Rupp Arena. Of course, there's an even darker option.

Will Wade is back in town. Once dubbed the Ric Flair of the SEC, the dirtiest player in the game is back at LSU with Senator Palpatine, I mean Lane Kiffin, standing firmly behind him as the curator of ethics on that campus. If those two end up with the Tigers, Arkansas becomes a major focus.

Wade hated Arkansas. Eric Musselman's Hogs battered LSU in game after game, even in Baton Rouge with Musselman out for shoulder surgery.

If he can harvest some sort of resentment in the pair toward the Razorbacks or Calipari, the Hogs may be in for the most emotionally charged game of the year presumably in Bud Walton since the two teams hooked up at the Pete Maravich Center last year.

It would make for a fun event, but it would certainly be stressful. Those are two players who, under the right coaching, can become the unstoppable versions of themselves they were destined to be out of high school.

It will be interesting to see how it unfolds. It's just not a surprise at the moment.

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