What Arkansas Has To Fix Before Season Opener Vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

FAYETTEVILLE — The fact that Arkansas head coach John Calipari wasn't happy after the Razorbacks' 93-81 exhibition win over Memphis on Wednesday tells you all you need to know.

"Well, we got a lot of work to do," Calipari said in his opening statement post-game. "Give Memphis credit. Get them down 20, whatever it was. We have a chance, let's make it 30. They never went away."



Despite going 2-0 in their exhibitions against No. 15 Gonzaga and Memphis, the Hogs have plenty to work on prior to their Nov. 3 season opener against UAPB. Here are three things the Razorbacks must fix before officially starting the 2026-27 campaign.

Free throw shooting

In its two exhibitions, Arkansas shot a woeful 32-57 (56.1 percent) from the free throw line.

Davion Thompson, who 5-6 from the charity stripe on Wednesday, has emerged as Arkansas' most consistent free throw shooter. Jordan Smith Jr. went 3-5 on Wednesday, while Billy Richmond III went 1-3, Cooper Bowser went 0-2 and Miikka Muurinen went 2-4.

"Again, free-throw shooting," Calipari said. "Free-throw shooting. Come on now. So, when you watch that, and there's four minutes left in a close game, can you tell me the three you would absolutely not have in? They'll dictate that. You got to have... late in the game, I'm making free throws."

Missing free throws may not matter all that much against UAPB, a team that Arkansas should dispatch of relatively easily. But against Virginia, Indiana, Michigan State, UNC and Arizona, and especially in SEC play, the Hogs will have to make free throws down the stretch in close games.

Rebounding

On the surface, rebounding doesn't appear to be a huge issue for Arkansas. After losing the rebound battle 52-48 to Gonzaga, Arkansas won it 40-34 on Wednesday against Memphis.

Still, the Razorbacks gave up nine offensive boards to the Tigers and had several rebounds slip away from them on Wednesday.

"We won the rebound battle by six, but we’re trying to go 10, 12-plus rebounds," Calipari said. "Why? Seven foot, head on the rim, head on the rim, 6-11, seven foot. We’re big. Go get balls.

Interior defense

It's hard to find many glaring issues with this squad so far, so allow me to be a bit nitpicky: against a physical Memphis team and an excellent big man in Nemanja Popovic, Arkansas' interior defense left a little to be desired.

There were times when Caleb Ourigou and Maper Maker were outplayed down low. Popovic ended the game with 16 points in 5-7 shooting and was far and away the best player on the floor for the Tigers.

Arkansas will see some excellent big men against the likes of Virginia, Indiana, Michigan State, UNC, Arizona and in SEC play. Their post defense should come along as the season progresses, and it could certainly stand to be better right now.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest news.







