FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari has made recruiting elite guards a major part of his program-building approach. At Arkansas, that strategy has continued, with the Razorbacks adding another highly regarded point guard to their future plans.

Cayden Daughtry, a five-star guard from Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to Arkansas on Nov. 16 and officially signed with the Razorbacks later in the week.

The 2027 prospect arrives with an impressive résumé. He led the Florida Rebels to a Nike EYBL Peach Jam championship, earned tournament MVP honors and helped the United States capture gold at the FIBA U17 World Cup.

Daughtry's scoring production has helped make him one of the most recognizable names in his recruiting class. His ability to create offense, however, is what makes him particularly interesting for Calipari.

The 2027 guard is not simply a high-volume scorer. He has demonstrated the ability to control possessions, create opportunities for teammates and operate at different speeds. Those skills give Arkansas a potential offensive centerpiece, although his transition to the physical demands of the SEC will be an important part of his development.

A Peach Jam performance that changed his recruitment

Daughtry's rise accelerated during the summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, particularly at the 2026 Peach Jam tournament.

Playing for the Florida Rebels, Daughtry averaged 32.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals across eight games. He shot 58.6% from the field, 48.8% from three-point range and 91.4% at the free-throw line.

Those numbers helped him earn Peach Jam MVP honors while leading the Florida Rebels to the 17U championship.

According to CBS Sports' coverage of Daughtry's performance, he scored at least 30 points in seven of the tournament's eight games. He also scored 33 points in the championship game, finishing with nine rebounds, six assists and just one turnover.

Cayden Daughtry just dropped 44 points vs one of the best teams in the nation 🤯



44 PTS

67 FG%

31 MIN



He’s a pro. pic.twitter.com/LbIAeKa6C3 — Overtime (@overtime) November 14, 2026

The efficiency is particularly notable. Daughtry was not simply accumulating points through difficult attempts. He shot nearly 49% from three-point range and converted 91% of his free throws during the tournament.

The performance also attracted attention from national recruiting analysts. In a July report for Forbes, Tim Casey documented Daughtry's production and the reaction from recruiting evaluators who had followed the tournament.

The numbers were not limited to one impressive week. Daughtry also averaged 32.7 points per game during the final Nike EYBL session in Las Vegas, continuing a summer in which he established himself as one of the circuit's most productive players.

Arkansas extended its scholarship offer on July 29, shortly after his Peach Jam performance. The Razorbacks later hosted him for an official visit on Oct. 30 before he chose Arkansas over Florida State, Louisville and Iowa, among other programs, according to HawgBeat's reporting on his signing.

A scorer who can create for everyone else

Daughtry's offensive game starts with his ability to create separation.

He has a tight handle, a quick first step and the ability to change speeds while maintaining control of the basketball. Those traits allow him to get defenders moving, create space for pull-up jumpers and attack openings before help defense can arrive.

His shooting range makes him difficult to defend conventionally. Opponents cannot consistently give him space beyond the arc, but pressing too closely creates opportunities for him to attack the basket.

CBS Sports' scouting breakdown highlighted his ballhandling, first step and pull-up shooting as defining parts of his game. Florida Rebels coach Steve Reece compared his deep shooting ability to Trae Young, although Daughtry will have to establish his own identity at the college level.

The best offensive player in the senior class, Cayden Daughtry committed to Arkansas.



Here is a 37 point game from EYBL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iKLU66QoFt — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) November 17, 2026

The scoring ability is only one part of his appeal.

Daughtry averaged 6.1 assists per game at Peach Jam, showing that he could remain productive as a scorer while also creating opportunities for teammates.

That balance is important for a point guard moving into a college offense. Defenses will devote attention to his scoring, particularly after the production he displayed during the summer. His ability to recognize help defenders and find teammates could make him even more difficult to contain.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw offered an evaluation of Daughtry after watching him in person during the summer. In Rivals' scouting report, Shaw described a guard who plays with speed while remaining under control, uses his dribble purposefully and makes reads when he creates an advantage.

Shaw also pointed to Daughtry's defensive activity, specifically his quick hands and ability to generate deflections and steals before turning those opportunities into offense.

That assessment is important because it highlights a player who can influence possessions beyond putting the ball in the basket.

Daughtry's ability to operate in ball-screen situations, make decisions in transition and create advantages for teammates gives Calipari several ways to use him offensively.

International experience adds another layer

Daughtry's summer also included an opportunity to compete against international competition with USA Basketball.

He was selected for the 2026 U17 national team and helped the United States win the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to his official USA Basketball player profile, Daughtry averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals across seven games.

His FIBA tournament statistics show that he shot 56.8% from the field and 45% from three-point range during the competition.

One of his strongest performances came in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico. Daughtry scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed five assists while shooting 55.6% from the field.

He also contributed 15 points in the championship game against Serbia, helping the United States complete its undefeated run to the gold medal.

The international experience gave Daughtry another opportunity to play alongside talented prospects while operating in a different team environment. Rather than being the primary scoring option on every possession, he had to contribute within a group of elite players.

That experience could prove valuable when he arrives in Fayetteville and begins adjusting to a college rotation.

The question surrounding his size

There is one part of Daughtry's profile that will continue to draw attention as he prepares for the next level.

His height is listed differently across recruiting and basketball organizations. USA Basketball lists him at 5-foot-11, while Rivals and CBS Sports list him at 6 feet. CBS Sports reported that he measured just under 6 feet barefoot at Peach Jam and had a wingspan of approximately 6-foot-3.

The difference is worth acknowledging because Daughtry will face bigger guards and more physical defenders in the SEC than he encountered in much of his high school and grassroots competition.

That does not mean his size will prevent him from succeeding. It does mean that strength, balance and defensive positioning will be important areas as he develops.

Daughtry has already been asked about the attention surrounding his measurements. Speaking with CBS Sports at Peach Jam in July, he acknowledged that his size would continue to be discussed throughout his career.

"I mean, there's no getting past it," Daughtry told CBS Sports. "It's true. Just gotta come in and just keep playing."

He also said he would have to hear the criticism, let it go and continue playing.

John Calipari did it again, ripping the rug out and landing arguably the best guard in high school basketball with five-star Cayden Daughtry.



Not a more gifted shot-maker and creator in high school with under-appreciated vision and playmaking. Arkansas got a real offensive… pic.twitter.com/VeNwEcmauq — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) November 17, 2026

The response reflects a challenge he understands. His production has already shown that he can create opportunities against high-level competition, but the next step will be demonstrating that his offensive skills translate against longer, stronger defenders.

His defensive activity offers one encouraging part of that projection. Shaw's evaluation for Rivals specifically noted Daughtry's quick hands, deflections and ability to pressure opposing ballhandlers.

Still, the SEC will present different physical matchups, and Arkansas will need to help him develop the strength and defensive habits necessary to handle them.

What Daughtry could bring to Arkansas

Daughtry becomes the first member of Arkansas' 2027 recruiting class and gives Calipari a highly regarded point guard to build around.

The Rivals Industry Rankings place him No. 6 nationally and No. 2 among point guards. The individual services differ slightly: 247Sports ranks him No. 3 overall, ESPN places him No. 4 and Rivals lists him No. 7 in its own rankings.

Regardless of the service, his position near the top of the class is consistent.

His potential fit in Arkansas' offense begins with his ability to handle the ball and create advantages. He can attack off the dribble, shoot from distance and make plays for teammates when defenses collapse.

Those traits give Calipari the option of using him as a traditional lead guard or allowing him to share creation responsibilities with another ballhandler.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Cayden Daughtry has committed to Arkansas, source confirmed to @Rivals.



The 6-foot point guard is the No. 2 ranked point guard in the 2027 class. https://t.co/LlPf0h8q9h pic.twitter.com/uxHviGbIQb — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 17, 2026

The exact role will depend on Arkansas' roster when Daughtry arrives, but his ability to score and distribute gives the coaching staff flexibility.

There are also clear areas for continued development. Adding strength, adjusting to college-level defensive pressure and maintaining efficiency against longer defenders will all be important.

The biggest takeaway from Daughtry's summer is that his production came against high-level competition in multiple settings. He dominated the Peach Jam, produced for USA Basketball and demonstrated that he could contribute as both a scorer and facilitator.

Arkansas has already secured his signature. The next stage is turning that production into a college-ready game.

For Calipari, Daughtry represents another opportunity to build around an elite point guard. For the Razorbacks, his arrival gives the 2027 class a foundation and offers a glimpse at what the next version of Arkansas basketball could look like.

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