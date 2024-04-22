UConn's Hurley's Approach Hints at What Hogs Fans Might Want from Calipari
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – UConn Huskies' coach Dan Hurley recently had an interesting interview that shows a philosophical approach new Arkansas coach John Calipari likely shares. Maybe more importantly, it's something Razorbacks' fans would get behind completely and thoroughly embrace.
It's a formula that has resulted in back-to-back national championships with little challenge to UConn as they decimated the NCAA Tournament field.
Hurley looks at the parents and their approach maybe even more than their son's skills and certainly more than those recruiting rankings everybody seems focused on. Considering the Hogs' spectacular misfire on NCAA Tournament success with the last highly-ranked class and a complete train wreck last season, fans might enjoy it.
"There's measurable talents you have to have, right?" Hurley said. "The height, the speed, the skill set. We spent a lot of time really focusing on the parents. Are they going to be fans while they're on campus of their son or are they going to be parents? Are they going to hold them accountable?”
This isn't getting into the family relationship. It's about an old-school approach, something others have pointed out in various sports over the years. When coaches say they are recruiting the parents, they are actually talking about the key role they play in how they influence their kids.
"I have an expectation that when something goes wrong that it's not the coach's fault," Hurley said. "Their son's got to work harder, he's got to do more, he's got to earn his role. We've got a real old school culture here of accountability.”
It's a fairly welcome change from what some coaches do, putting the role of parents back where it may have fallen off in recent years â€” not having accountability. There was once a time when parents may not have agreed with the coaches, but their children didn't know that. These days, the parents and other people surrounding these athletes don't have the players' best interests in mind, instead, replacing it with their own.
The coaches aren't wrong when it comes to playing time. Parents are not at every practice, every off-season workout and around to see if their little darlings are putting in the work necessary to earn that playing time or prominent role in the game plan. They only see the result in the games and the only thing they know is their son or daughter isn't getting the playing time they think they deserve.
"I'm an old school coach in terms of the tone I take with my players in practice, the expectations with effort, the focus on winning and we over me," Hurley said. "What does that mean? Have they played on seven different travel teams? Have they transferred to four or five different high schools? When you talk to the parents in the recruiting process, are they constantly complaining about the coaches after a bad game or are they sending you a text? Or are you having a conversation where their son has got to do more, he's got to play harder? He's got to work on his skills.”
Apparently, it doesn't take long to find all that out in the recruiting process, which checks out a lot more than just what the player can do on the floor.
"They tell on themselves," Hurley said. "They drop hints. You've got the wrong type of people in that inner circle around your players, they'll sink your program."
He's also passed on those types of players before, regardless of talent. Culture tops stats and size when Hurley is trying to put together a championship team.
"We've passed on players with incredible measurable height and athleticism off the charts to bring somebody in here that is going to give us a better chance to win," Hurley said. "Somebody that if the losing does start is going to help you be able to respond.”
It's nothing new with championship coaches in any sport, but particularly basketball. It goes all the way to the pros, where the money and selling tickets becomes more important than winning.
Coaches have said it privately for decades. Former Dallas Mavericks coach Dick Motta had one of those first-round superstars in Mark Aguirre who turned out to be kind of lazy in his off-court habits and it hurt the team as it grew into a playoff contender.
"You put the whip to a thoroughbred and he responds," Motta said. "You beat a mule and all he's going to do is kick and bray.”
It's a statement that's held up for decades. Maybe now Hurley's comments are starting to provide fans clarity on the potential pitfalls of some of these high profile recruits – and maybe more importantly – send a message to the people around these great players who have more influence than coaches these days.
As Calipari, with all his financial backing and reputation as a coach who puts players in the NBA, misses out on a few high level recruits who indicated they were interested in Arkansas, it's important Razorbacks fans realize some of that may be choice. That also holds true in just about every other Hogs sport as well.
HOGS FEED:
• Hogs will spend today trying to land 5-star during visit
• Every Razorback pitcher's best moment so far
• Could Jerry Jones play factor in Arkansas' NIL for basketball?
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook