SEC Analyst Does Not Seem High On The Auburn Tigers
Opinions will be all over the place when discussing Auburn football this offseason.
After an unimpressive first season of the Hugh Freeze era, it is easy to see how a lot of the issues have been addressed both on the roster and the staff. The Auburn Tigers have really nailed down what they needed in the transfer portal getting options at wide receiver and helping build depth on the defensive front. Auburn's staff changes also seem to be a step in the right direction.
Connor O'Gara of Saturday Down South wrote about the ceiling for every team in the SEC. He said Auburn's celing was eight wins in year two of the Freeze era.
"A pair of new coordinators and a not-new quarterback is why the Tigers don’t have 9-3 upside," O'Gara wrote. "Let’s also remember that this program hasn’t beaten a Power 5 team that finished with a winning record since Oct. 30, 2021 vs. Ole Miss. Since then, Auburn is 0-17 vs. Power 5 teams that finished with a winning record. But maybe a more talented receiver room for Payton Thorne combined with Hugh Freeze reclaiming play-calling duties will end that drought.
Auburn's coaching staff being fresh and new at the coordinator level seems like an upgrade across the board but O'Gara paints it as a negative. Pointing out Auburn's inability to beat a good team in several years is certainly a concern.
Auburn will enter 2024 with a roster that will have more talent that several teams on the schedule. That could be enough to help Freeze and the Tigers hit 8 wins in 2024.