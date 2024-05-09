2025 Auburn Commitments and Evaluations
The already impressive 2025 Auburn Tigers recruiting class will add to the fantastic 2024 class. Hugh Freeze and his staff are not wasting time in adding top talent either. That's vital in today's ever-changing recruiting landscape.
Any SEC team that falls behind in recruiting is all but doomed to be in the bottom half of the SEC standings each fall. To that point, there's much to be happy with regarding Auburn's current 2025 commitments, and more on the way.
This running list of Auburn commitments breaks down their film in addition to each prospect's high school, strengths and weaknesses as a player, and more.
Bookmark this page to gain easy access to the 2025 Auburn recruiting class as it continuously unfolds! Here’s the breakdown, by position, for the Tigers’ recruiting efforts.
Total Commitments: 10
Tight End: 1
Ryan Ghea, 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Milton (Ga.) High School
Committed Nov. 12, 2023
Ghea shows power when blocking as an inline tight end or flexed to the perimeter. He engulfs smaller defensive backs and shows good footwork with outside linebackers and defensive ends to set the edge. He will fit into Freeze's system that utilizes tight ends and H-backs in a multitude of ways similar to what Ghea is accustomed to at Milton High School. He's a capable receiver as well.
Ghea catches the football away from his body and possesses the length to gain advantages over smaller defensive backs within the red zone and when in one-on-one situations. Also, note that Ghea's straight-line speed is a weapon. After catching a short pass, he quickly gains momentum and eats up yardage.
Lastly, he's clever about how and when to release from a block to help set up a tight end screen. This is a savvy football player and one that can help the Tigers in many ways.
Offensive Line: 4
Tai Buster, 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, Kannapolis (N.C.) A.L. Brown
Committed March 22, 2024
An explosive athlete, Buster's future with the Tigers lies along the interior of the offensive line. He does play left tackle for A.L. Brown which helps to see him better during pass protection. Buster's quickness is accentuated whenever he's called upon to keep the quarterback upright. He still possesses a trait that fits the interior better.
Buster's ability to quickly engage the defensive lineman he's assigned to block allows him to overwhelm his opponent. While staying low, a powerful lower body will help move the defender away from the line of scrimmage. Here's one more note about Buster.
He's adept at blocking at the second level. Coming off combination block, Buster finds linebackers quickly to seal off a running lane for his running back. He's been well coached.
Tavaris Dice, 6-foot-5, 293 pounds, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes
Committed March 14, 2024
Dice is coming to Auburn from one of Georgia's top prep programs. Playing left tackle for Langston Hughes, he's now used to being in pressure situations as a pass protector and run blocker.
Dice's quick feet allow him to take the fight to the defense. Kick step, zone step, or lining up a block in the open field during a screen, Dice provides the athleticism to block top opposing players.
Looking at his film and Dice's long-term position projection, Dice is a candidate to play multiple roles on the Plains. He's open to playing guard if needed, but his natural athleticism and experience as a left tackle for Langston Hughes gives credence to him eventually being the starting left tackle.
Spencer Dowland, 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, Athens (Ala.) High School
Committed Sep. 2, 2023
Dowland’s ability to quickly get up to full speed, as well as hit much smaller players while running in space, is impressive. Good first-step quickness. The power to take on 300-pound defensive linemen, but also moves well enough to get in position to angle block and use leverage. His specific offensive line position is not certain, but for now, guard or tackle seem like possibilities.
In addition, Dowland plays in an offense that’s versatile with its play calling, and that will help him progress quicker than if he was in a pure power-oriented or triple-option offense.
Carde Smith, 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Mobile (Ala.) Williamson
Committed April 10, 2024
Smith possesses the quick feet and overall athleticism to play offensive tackle at the SEC level. Also a powerful player, he's a patient run blocker who does not lunge toward a defender. Instead, Smith keeps his feet chopping and engages with his long arms.
He's also good at keeping his hands on the midsection of a defender. This allows Smith to move his man where he desires. He's a quality pass protector for a high school player. As Smith continues to improve his kick step, his opportunity to play for Auburn will increase.
While continuing to hone his craft, it's not unrealistic to expect Smith to play some at guard as well. He could thrive at that position as well.
Defensive End: 1
Jakaleb Faulk, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Highland Home (Ala.) High School
Committed Aug. 21, 2023
Athletically, as well as with his frame, Faulk provides attributes that few 2025 recruits will match. First off, his arm length is tremendous and provides an advantage for an edge defender. Similarly, Faulk’s burst off the edge is also a natural fit for a pass rusher or linebacker; he plays mostly linebacker for Highland Home. Watching him blitz from the second level – and still catch the opposing quarterback by surprise – and get home for sacks is eye-opening.
Also shows tremendous hand-eye coordination as a flex tight end by way of making over-the-shoulder catches look easy. This is the type of athlete Auburn needs more of to compete at the top of the SEC.
Defensive Tackle: 2
Malik Autry, 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Opelika (Ala.) High School
Committed Feb. 1, 2023
Auburn's DL and OL Recruiting Looks Fantastic 'On The Hoof'
Autry is a naturally imposing figure. His huge arms stand out, and his powerfully built from his legs to his shoulders. Autry’s best skill would be the ability to explode off the snap of the football, staying low, engulfing the opposing blocker, finding the ball carrier, and then moving laterally along the line of scrimmage to make a play on players who weigh 100 pounds or less than himself.
Additionally, Autry will push his counterpart into the backfield and blow up the play. He uses spin moves and one-arm rip moves to evade blockers as well. Autry also shows consistent effort and that’s not a given with many big-time defensive tackle recruits. This is a player who’s enthusiastic about football and has a chance to be a special college football player.
Jourdin Crawford, 6-foot-1, 305 pounds, Birmingham (Ala.) Parker
Committed Oct. 16, 2023
Prospect Profile for Jourdin Crawford
Power player; can two-gap as a zero-technique or 1-technique. Crawford’s athleticism and size are likely going to draw a lot of double teams, even at the SEC level. Still possesses the quickness to chase down ball carriers from behind, and that’s at over 300 pounds. While still refining his technique, Crawford does utilize his hands to keep offensive linemen away from him.
Perhaps his most unique talent would be as an interior pass rusher that teams cannot discount applying pressure to the quarterback. Most nose guards struggle to rush the passer. With Crawford's athleticism and strength, he’s a threat to smack the opposing signal caller.
Linebacker: 1
Tyler Lockhart, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Winona (Miss.) High School
Committed May 6, 2024
Lockhart is a rangy athlete who bends and changes direction well. Could play weak-side linebacker or the hybrid linebacker position. As for his playing strengths, there are several with one obvious trait.
He is an excellent player when attacking the line of scrimmage; Lockhart sifts through traffic to reach the running back with force. Often beats an offensive lineman to the hole and makes plays at or near the line of scrimmage, including the ability to pass rush. His speed will also allow for being a three-down linebacker.
Few linebackers are as athletic as Lockhart, let alone possess his natural arm length. He's going to be a player the Tigers utilize as a nickel defender just as much as they do during first down and ten situations. Auburn found itself a tremendous prospect from the Magnolia State.
Cornerback: 1
Devin Williams, 5-foot-11, 168 pounds, Buford (Ga.) High School
Committed Feb. 26, 2024
Williams is a tremendous all-around football recruit. His experience as a cornerback, free safety, and wide receiver will allow him a smoother transition to college than many other prospects. The Tigers could also use Williams as a nickel cornerback.
his natural backpedal allows him to stay in front of a wide receiver longer than the majority of cornerback recruits. That point also allows Williams to wait longer before he turns his hips to run, as well as more time to watch the receiver and decide if it's best to jump a route. The bottom line, Williams possesses the natural athleticism necessary to play cornerback.
Even when he is beaten, his speed and length allow him to catch up to the receiver and knock the football away. Williams' playmaking skills are all over his junior film. He also brings another prime component to Auburn.
Williams will play in the box as a run defender and take on bigger blockers to bring down a receiver after catching a bubble screen. His fearlessness is commendable. Plus, Williams' penchant for delivering the blow allows him to eventually play multiple positions in the secondary. Williams will simply need to learn the playbook to make that happen as his mentality fits multiple roles.