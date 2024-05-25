Where Does The Auburn Football Program Stand?
Where does the Auburn football stand and where is it heading?
Since 2019, Auburn football holds a 32-30 overall record. Looking at only SEC games, it’s worse. The Tigers are 19-23. There’s still room for optimism on the Plains.
Coming off a recruiting class ranked #8 by Rivals, and adding talented players from the Transfer Portal like former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Texas A&M defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes, the Tigers are certainly a more talented football team for this next season and beyond.
There is another significant point as to why Auburn is going to be a better football program. There’s actually a plan in place with Hugh Freeze and his staff, beginning with the talent acquisition listed above. By comparison, it’s hard to understand Bryan Harsin’s so-called plan.
Freeze has a blueprint with the offensive and defensive philosophies he wants to run, there are experienced and successful assistant coaches on both sides of the football, and Dom Studzinski leads a top-tier strength and conditioning program.
While the Tigers did not yet hit full steam, it’s obvious that the train is picking up steam and heading toward bigger and better things. Come 2025, there’s even reason to believe that back-to-back top recruiting classes combined with the guidance on the Plains will have the Tigers in the top tier of the SEC standings.
So yes, Auburn football is heading in a good direction. Tigers fans should enjoy the process as the football program continues to improve each season.