Tigers Will Host Alabama Commitment For Official Visit
Auburn's 2025 recruiting class is going after the nation's very best talent.
Looking more specifically at the defensive side of the football the Tigers are actively involving themselves with several front seven players who can cover and rush the passer. One of those prospects that will officially visit Auburn is actually an Alabama commitment, linebacker Darrell Johnson. Per On3, he's going to take trips to UCF (May 31), Alabama (June 7), and Auburn (June 14).
Committed to Alabama since March 30, Johnson is a versatile prospect who could play the hybrid linebacker position and will eventually be big and strong enough to play inside linebacker, too. He's the #39 player nationally by the On3 composite.
Looking at Auburn's upcoming official visitors, multiple top-notch players could play edge, linebacker, or the hybrid safety spot for the Tigers. It's also important to note that some of these recruits are also committed elsewhere and Auburn continues to come after them anyway. Each player holds big-time SEC offers and would be an excellent addition to the Auburn football program. Here's the list:
Jakaleb Faulk, Edge, Highland Home (Ala.) High School - Auburn Commitment
Tyler Lockhart, Winona (Miss.) High School - Auburn Commitment
Darrell Johnson, Eastman (Ga.) Dodge County - Alabama Commitment
Isaiah Gibson, Edge, Warner Robins (Ga.) High School - Southern California Commitment
Jadon Perlotte, Buford (Ga.) High School - Georgia Commitment
Elijah Melendez, Linebacker, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - Miami Commitment
Zion Grady, Edge, Enterprise (Ala.) High School
Eric Winters, Hybrid Safety, Enterprise (Ala.) High School
Herbert Scroggins, Edge, Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School