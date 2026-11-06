How to Watch Baylor Basketball vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: TV, Storylines, Prediction

Baylor takes the court on Friday afternoon against Arkansas-Pine Bluff for its second game of the 2026-27 season. The Bears are coming off a 87-65 win over Northwestern State on Monday night and Scott Drew's team is looking to capitalize off the early win.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was blasted against in-state Arkansas. The Golden Lions suffered a 106-61 loss against the Razorbacks and things don't get easier for the SWAC program heading to Texas to play the Bears.

Here's how you can see the game, a few storylines, and our prediction.

How to watch

When: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)

Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX) Time: 4:00 p.m. CT

4:00 p.m. CT Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Broadcast: Pete Sousa and David Kaye

Storylines to watch

Justlin Bodo Bodo in game 2

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Juslin Bodo Bodo was the Big South Defensive Player of the Year in both his freshman and sophomore season. He wasn't able to play for Baylor last season after sustaining a season-ending injury, and it might take some time for Bodo Bodo to fully get back into rhythm.

In Game 1 for Baylor, he played 15 minutes of action, but made minimal impact. He didn't attempt a shot and grabbed three rebounds. Bodo Bodo is expected to be the Bears' enforcer this season in the paint, and while he likely won't be a big scorer for Baylor, Bodo Bodo should be able to grab nearly double-digit rebounds and block some shots in every game.

We want to see Bodo Bodo take that next step in this game. Once again, the Bears will be going up against an undersized team. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has a 6'8" forward, but they lack size. Bodo Bodo should be able to wreak some havoc down low.

Dominant second half?

Baylor got out to a quick start against Northwestern State on Monday. The Bears were up 50-32 after the first 20 minutes, but the 2025-26 season crept up on Baylor. The Bears allowed Northwestern State to stay with them in the final 20 minutes, and Baylor only won the second half, 37-33.

Baylor still won the game by 22 points and you can never complain about that, but we want to see this Bears team have that killer instinct and not take their foot off the gas. The Bears have a deep rotation this season, and regardless of who is in the game, Baylor will have some scorers on the court.

Guys like Isaac Celiscar and Isaac Williams need to shoot the ball better moving forward. It was just one game, but let's see if the Bears can have a truly dominant win against a weaker opponent.

Prediction

Baylor scored 87 points in Game 1 and that was without the Bears having the best second half. 100 points is certainly there for the taking and we would expect the Bears to play even better in this game after taking a game to gel as a team.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff doesn't have the size or speed to contend with the Bears in this game. The only way the Golden Lions should stay in range of Baylor is if the Bears get sloppy and turn the ball over. We would expect Brett Decker Jr. to drill some threes, and see both Isaac Williams and Isaac Celiscar take on a bigger role.

Final score: Baylor 103, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 61

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.