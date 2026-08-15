Predicting Every Baylor Football Game for the 2026 Season

Who doesn’t love a look into a crystal ball? With football season just around the corner, we took ours out of the attic to get ready to look into how the Baylor Bears are going to fare in a big 2026 season.

The season begins with a tough game against Auburn, and ends with a tough game on the road against Houston. In between, there will be rivalry games within the Big 12 Conference, and big spots where the Bears are going to have to play their best.

Here’s our look at how Baylor is going to fare in each game, with a final record. If you’re an optimist, it’s probably best to look away.

Auburn

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The long-awaited debut of DJ Lagway finally comes to pass as the Bears take the field looking to avenge last season’s loss against the Auburn Tigers. It’s hard to imagine a team having more turnover on their offense than Baylor has, which is a possible difference in this early season matchup. Lagway is breaking in with a new group of inexperienced receivers, and an offensive line that is returning just one starter.

Auburn was just 1-7 in conference play a season ago, but still managed to knock off the Bears early last season, and they should do so again in what amounts to be a disappointing season opener.

Score: Auburn 37 Baylor 20

Prairie View

Prairie View represents an opportunity to bounce back for the Bears before they get into the teeth of their schedule, and that’s just what they’re going to do here. DJ Lagway will shake of the struggles from his first appearance and have a big day.

Score: Baylor 41 Prairie View 10

Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech is not a traditional cupcake, but again in non-conference play, the Bears should be able to get some positive momentum going before heading into Big 12 play.

Baylor 31 Louisiana Tech 14

Colorado

If there were ever a team that has been the walking definition of overhyped, it’s been Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. That’s not the case any longer with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter off to the NFL. Colorado was a bottom feeder a season ago. Sanders was dealing with some health issues, and the Buffaloes are coming off a season that they finished 3-9.

Baylor may have some turnover, but Colorado is dysfunctional.

Score: Baylor 31 Colorado 21

Arizona State

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Kenny Dillingham briefly flirted with leaving for Michigan in the offseason, but ultimately stuck with his alma mater to try and continue building his program in the Big 12. The Sun Devils are one season removed from going to the College Football Playoff. They are facing some turnover at quarterback with Sam Leavitt off to LSU.

Dillingham has been able to do more with less, and this will be Baylor’s first road test of the year in the desert. That makes for a difficult spot for an offense that likely will still be finding its way.

Score: Arizona State 34 Baylor 27

TCU

The rivalry game. A game that Baylor has not won much since the turn of the decade, with their lone victory against the Horned Frogs coming in 2020.

TCU, like Baylor is going through a transition at quarterback. Josh Hoover left to go to Indiana, and the Frogs are looking to bounce back from a 5-4 conference record a season ago.

Baylor is going to be able to keep this game close because its in Waco, but just unable to make enough plays down the stretch as their misery against TCU continues.

Score: TCU 23 Baylor 20

Kansas

After a disappointing loss at home, Baylor will head to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks. Kansas has not traditionally been a power in football, but Lance Leipold has kept them respectable during his tenure. Kansas returns both quarterbacks, and some key pieces on defense. On the road, we’ll roll with the better coach and returning roster.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway takes questions from reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Score: Kansas 31 Baylor 27

UCF

UCF finished with an identical 5-7 record to Baylor a season ago, but were just 2-7 in conference play. This should be an opportunity for DJ Lagway to prove how much he’s grown in Jake Spavital’s offense, and hopefully take some steps from the beginning of the season.

In this case, it will be Lagway leading a late drive showing poise and maturity for a game winning touchdown pass to Dre’Lon Miller as time expires.

Score: Baylor 23 UCF 20

Iowa State

Matt Campbell left and he took just about everything with him. Any eligible returning starter left alongside Campbell to go to Penn State.

If you thought Baylor was in line for some turnover this year, the Cyclones are in a much worse situation. This should be a point in the year where the Bears are starting to hit their stride as well. Lagway and the offense can put on a show while Hosea Wheeler leads the defense to a suffocating performance against an anemic Iowa State offense.

Score: Baylor 31 Iowa State 20

BYU

Some schedules save the best for last, and that is true of Baylor’s schedule this year. BYU was 12-2 a season ago, and have high expectations again this year.

There are levels in weight classes, and Baylor right now is just unable to punch at this level. If Lagway and the offense can figure out what their identity is by this point in the year, they should be able to keep things close.

BYU is just more talented.

Score: BYU 27 Baylor 17

Texas Tech

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One week after having to play BYU, Baylor will be forced to face the other team who finished at the top of the conference last year, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. There was some drama at Texas Tech this offseason, but the loss of Brandon Sorsby is not going to mean the loss of the season.

Texas Tech still has a lot of talent on both sides of the ball and projects as a team who could challenge for a spot in the playoff.

Baylor is not there yet. This game is at home, which should give them a chance to keep things close for a half, but the Red Raiders should roll here.

Score: Texas Tech 31 Baylor 10

Houston

The final game of the season will also represent the final game of Dave Aranda’s tenure as the head coach.

Baylor will enter this game at 5-6, seeking to become bowl eligible with a big win at the end of the season. It’s not to be. Houston will also be fighting for a spot at the top of the conference and will knock off the Bears to force them to finish with an identical 5-7 record from 2025.

Score: Houston 34 Baylor 20

Final Record: 5-7

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STORY: https://t.co/nw24V6FNNH pic.twitter.com/rxygjNmD5L — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) August 14, 2026