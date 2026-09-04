Boise State men’s basketball locked in for three exhibitions—including Big Ten matchup—for 2026-27 season

The Boise State men’s basketball team finalized its 2026-27 non-conference schedule this week with the announcement of three exhibition games in Boise.

The Broncos will play in-state rival Idaho (Saturday, Oct. 10) and Big Ten member Washington (Saturday, Oct. 17) at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise while hosting NAIA Bismarck State on Thursday, Oct. 29 at ExtraMile Arena.

The Vandals and Broncos also faced off in an exhibition game last season at Idaho Central Arena with Boise State securing an 89-83 victory. The Broncos led 47-32 at halftime.

Idaho finished 21-15 overall last year with a 9-9 record in Big Sky play but went on a magical run to capture the Big Sky Tournament title. The Vandals received a No. 15 seed for the NCAA Tournament and fell to second-seeded Houston in the first round, 78-47.

Boise State and Washington competed in private scrimmages in recent seasons.

The Huskies are 29-35 (11-29 Big Ten) in head coach Danny Sprinkle’s two seasons at the helm, including a 16-17 mark last year. Star center Hannes Steinbach was selected No. 14 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2026 NBA Draft, but the Huskies do return lead guards Zoom Diallo and Wesley Yates III.

Bismarck State is coming off a 1-27 season at the NAIA level.

Late last month, the Broncos unveiled their 15 counting non-conference games for the upcoming season.

Here is Boise State’s full non-conference schedule for the 2026-27:

*Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Idaho (Idaho Central Arena; Boise, Idaho)

*Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Washington (Idaho Central Arena)

*Thursday, Oct. 29: vs. Bismarck State (ExtraMile Arena; Boise, Idaho)

Wednesday, Nov. 4: vs. West Coast Baptist (ExtraMile Arena)

Sunday, Nov. 8: vs. Butler (ExtraMile Arena)

Wednesday, Nov. 11: vs. Oakland (ExtraMile Arena)

Sunday, Nov. 15: vs. Nebraska (Sanford Pentagon; Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Friday, Nov. 20: vs. Sam Houston State (ExtraMile Arena)

Tuesday, Nov. 24: vs. Idaho State (ExtraMile Arena)

Friday, Nov. 27: vs. Drake (Mountain America Center; Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. North Texas (Mountain America Center; Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Sunday, Nov. 29: vs. North Dakota State (Mountain America Center; Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Saturday, Dec. 5: at Wichita State (Charles Koch Arena; Wichita, Kansas)

Saturday, Dec. 12: vs. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi (ExtraMile Arena)

Wednesday, Dec. 16: vs. Utah Valley (ExtraMile Arena)

Monday, Dec. 21: vs. Santa Clara (JSerra Catholic High School; San Juan Capistrano, California)

Wednesday, Dec. 23: vs. New Mexico (JSerra Catholic High School; San Juan Capistrano, California)

Tuesday, Dec. 29: vs. Lamar (ExtraMile Arena)

*Non-counting exhibition contest