Boise State basketball’s 2026-27 schedule features multiple intriguing matchups

The Boise State men’s basketball team released its full non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season on Monday.

The Broncos will play 15 non-conference games ahead of their 16-game Pac-12 schedule.

Eight of Boise State’s 15 non-conference games will be at ExtraMile Arena, beginning with a matchup against West Coast Baptist on Wednesday, Nov. 4 to open the season. The Broncos’ biggest home non-conference game is against Butler on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The non-conference schedule also features neutral-site games against three potential NCAA Tournament teams: Nebraska (Nov. 15 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota) and a pair of matchups with Santa Clara (Dec. 21) and New Mexico (Dec. 23) at Southern California’s JSerra Catholic High School.

The Broncos are also hosting the Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational in Idaho Falls on Thanksgiving weekend. The four-team event will feature Boise State, Drake, North Dakota State and North Texas.

The Pac-12 will be a nine-team basketball conference next season with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State. Gonzaga and San Diego State both reached the national title game in recent seasons while Oregon State made the Elite Eight in 2021. Colorado State, Utah State and Washington State all have NCAA Tournament victories within the last three seasons.

Boise State could be a wildcard in Year 1 of the reborn Pac-12 with five new starters and several intriguing transfer portal additions, including guards Damari Wheeler-Thomas (North Dakota State) and Lamar Washington (Georgia Tech) and big men Dovydas Butka (Campbell) and Jerquarius Stanback (Alabama State).

Here is Boise State’s full non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season:

Wednesday, Nov. 4: vs. West Coast Baptist (ExtraMile Arena)

Sunday, Nov. 8: vs. Butler (ExtraMile Arena)

Wednesday, Nov. 11: vs. Oakland (ExtraMile Arena)

Sunday, Nov. 15: vs. Nebraska (Sanford Pentagon; Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Friday, Nov. 20: vs. Sam Houston State (ExtraMile Arena)

Tuesday, Nov. 24: vs. Idaho State (ExtraMile Arena)

Friday, Nov. 27: vs. Drake (Mountain America Center; Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. North Texas (Mountain America Center; Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Sunday, Nov. 29: vs. North Dakota State (Mountain America Center; Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Saturday, Dec. 5: at Wichita State (Charles Koch Arena; Wichita, Kansas)

Saturday, Dec. 12: vs. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi (ExtraMile Arena)

Wednesday, Dec. 16: vs. Utah Valley (ExtraMile Arena)

Monday, Dec. 21: vs. Santa Clara (JSerra Catholic High School; San Juan Capistrano, California)

Wednesday, Dec. 23: vs. New Mexico (JSerra Catholic High School; San Juan Capistrano, California)

Tuesday, Dec. 29: vs. Lamar (ExtraMile Arena)