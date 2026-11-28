The Boise State men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 at the Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational in Idaho Falls on Saturday with an 84-71 victory over North Texas.

The Broncos (6-2) held a slim 38-33 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half to defeat the Mean Green (4-3).

Spencer Ahrens had another strong game for the Broncos with 20 points and eight rebounds. Ahrens had 25 points, six rebounds and two assists in Friday’s 88-71 win over Drake.

Boise State trailed Drake 34-33 at halftime before erupting in the second half. Saturday was more of the same for the Broncos, who won the rebounding battle 42-32 with 19 offensive boards.

“We missed a lot of open ones, that’s the thing,” Boise State assistant coach Mike Burns said in his postgame radio interview. “What this team is learning is the ball isn’t going to go in every night, but we need to be able to rely on our defense and rebounding in those circumstances. Today epitomized that wholeheartedly for us because we didn’t shoot it great.

“We got 19 offensive rebounds and forced 14 turnovers. … That allows you to fight through those kind of shooting droughts.”

Damari Wheeler-Thomas was also productive with 19 points and five assists. Dovydas Butka added 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists while Julian Bowie had 16 points.

Ahrens, Bowie, Butka and Wheeler-Thomas scored 72 of Boise State’s 84 points.

Aeneas Alexander led North Texas with 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Je’Shawn Stevenson missed all four of his three-point attempts but still finished with 16 points.

The Broncos will conclude play at the three-day Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational on Sunday with a matchup against North Dakota State. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time.

Burns wants to see the Broncos continue to lean on defense and rebounding to close the tournament.

“You get in these tournaments, and this is Day 2. Tomorrow, Day 3, is going to be more of the same,” Burns said. “Guys are going to be tired, bodies aren’t going to be responding the way they’re accustomed to. So you’ve got to be tough enough to create some points at the rim and rebound those missed shots.

“That was the biggest thing tonight. Ultimately, it came down to us beating them on the glass.”

After the Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational, Boise State will then head to the Midwest for a matchup with Wichita State next Saturday. The Shockers (7-1) upset Kentucky on the road in overtime on Friday, 73-71.