Boise State flat again in historic home loss to Utah State

The Boise State men’s basketball team got off to another poor start on Saturday en route to a 93-68 Mountain West home loss to Utah State.

The Aggies (14-1, 5-0) jumped out to a quick 10-0 advantage and led 46-23 at the break at ExtraMile Arena. Unlike previous games, Boise State (9-7, 1-4) was unable to mount a second-half charge as Utah State extended its lead to as many as 32 points.

It was the third straight loss for the Broncos, who are now 0-7 when trailing at the half.

Prior to Saturday, head coach Leon Rice had never lost a home game by more than 19 points in his 16 years as head coach.

Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s latest no-show in MWC play.

New starting lineup, same result

For the second straight game, Boise State trotted out a new starting lineup.

Rice went with guards Dylan Andrews and Aginaldo Neto, forwards Javan Buchanan and Andrew Meadow and Drew Fielder at center. Fielder came off the bench in Wednesday’s loss to Grand Canyon after starting the first 14 games.

The lineup change didn’t provide a spark as the Aggies ripped off the game’s first 10 points, forcing Rice to burn a timeout at the 17:41 mark. Facing a 10-0 hole, Rice had Pearson Carmichael, RJ Keene II and Dominic Parolin replace Andrews, Fielder and Meadow.

Slow starts have been a problem for the Broncos, who fell behind 8-0 in MWC matchups against New Mexico and the Lopes. Boise State trailed by 24 in the first half at San Diego State before roaring back to force overtime.

Rice will likely try yet another starting combination for Tuesday’s road matchup with UNLV.

Utah State students flock to Boise

A clever student ticket promotion wound up backfiring on the Broncos.

With many Boise State students away for winter break, the athletic department offered free tickets to any student — from elementary school to college — with a valid student ID. Boise State amended the promotion to require an ID from a school in Idaho after a cadre of Utah State students announced their intention to make the four-hour drive from Logan to Boise.

Undeterred by the policy change, Utah State students still came in droves and purchased tickets to the game. The Aggies’ student body outnumbered Boise State’s at ExtraMile Arena and chanted “this is our house!” in the closing minutes with Utah State in total control.

The Broncos wanted a packed house following a lifeless atmosphere for Wednesday’s loss to Grand Canyon. Boise State was able to attract a much larger crowd against the Aggies, but the Broncos fans in attendance didn’t enjoy what they saw.

Buchanan leaves with apparent injury

Buchanan — Boise State’s most consistent offensive player — watched the second half from the bench with a wrap on his back. The senior finished the game 1 of 5 from the floor with three points, two rebounds and one assist.

Buchanan entered Saturday as the Broncos’ second-leading scorer at 12.5 points per game.