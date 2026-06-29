Boise State men’s basketball finalizes 2026-27 coaching staff with Big 12 assistant

The Boise State men’s basketball team completed its coaching staff for the program’s upcoming move to the Pac-12 with the addition of assistant Will Voigt.

Voigt spent the last two seasons working under head coach Kevin Young at BYU. Voigt helped tutor superstar forward AJ Dybantsa, who was recently selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Boise State and head coach Leon Rice announced the hiring of Voigt on Monday.

“Will Voigt is a highly-regarded and decorated coach with decades of experience under his belt,” Rice said in a statement. “His career and track record spans multiple levels and leagues, and he has found success at every stop, both as a head coach and trusted assistant. While going through this process, it became abundantly clear early on that we have a shared vision, relative to philosophy, expectations and how we want to play. Will is going to be an immeasurable asset for myself, our coaches, team and support staff.”

Voigt’s coaching career began in the late 1990s as an intern for the Los Angeles Clippers. He then spent two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before moving on to the college ranks.

Before taking the BYU job, Voigt was the head coach of the Austin Spurs G League team. He helped guide the Cougars to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

“Boise has been my home base for over a decade,” Voigt said in a statement. “I’m elated to be closer to my kids and work for a highly-successful and consistent program as we transition into the Pac-12. I would like to thank coach Rice and (athletic director) Jeramiah Dickey for this tremendous opportunity.”

Voigt replaces assistant coach and offensive coordinator Tim Duryea, who announced his retirement in May.

Duryea was hired by Rice in 2018 and spent eight seasons with Boise State. He was previously at Utah State for 17 seasons serving various roles, including head coach from 2015-18.

Earlier this month, Boise State announced the addition of former player Max Rice to the coaching staff.

Rice, the son of coach Rice, starred for the Broncos from 2019-24 and was a two-time all-Mountain West selection. He then played two years of professional basketball before embarking on his coaching career.

Rice appeared in 160 career games for Boise State with 74 starts and averaged 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists during the 2022-23 season. He was a second-team all-MWC pick.

The following year, Rice averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists and received all-MWC honorable mention.