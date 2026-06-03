Boise State officially announces hiring of former standout player to coaching staff

The Boise State men’s basketball team officially announced the addition of former standout player Max Rice to the program’s coaching staff on Wednesday.

Rice, the son of head coach Leon Rice, played for the Broncos from 2019-24 and was a two-time all-Mountain West honoree. He then played two seasons of professional basketball before deciding to retire and embark on his coaching career.

Boise State Broncos On SI reported last month that Rice would be joining his alma mater for the upcoming season.

“I can’t express how much of an honor and privilege it is to return to Boise State and serve this program, athletics department, university and community,” Max Rice said in a statement. “I’ve always been a student of the game, and I’m looking forward to beginning my coaching career with an incredible staff and a supremely talented roster. I was fortunate enough to be part of some of the most successful teams in program history, and it’s my goal to pay it forward this season and beyond.”

Added Leon Rice: “When Max expressed an interest in coaching, it was an absolute no-brainer to add him to the staff and welcome him back home. Max’s knowledge, paired with the success he enjoyed as a player, both collegiately and professionally, will serve as an undeniable asset. What better person to help coach this group than someone who won over 100 games in this uniform, was an all-conference performer, and has intimate knowledge of what it takes to be successful in this program.”

Max Rice appeared in 160 career games for the Broncos with 74 starts.

The shooting guard had his best season as a fifth-year player in 2022-23, putting up 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting three-pointers at a 41 percent clip. He earned second-team all-MWC honors.

Rice also starred as a sixth-year senior as the Broncos reached the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. He closed the year averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists and received all-MWC honorable mention.

Rice, a three-time Class 4A first-team all-state pick, was also a prep standout at Bishop Kelly High School. As a senior, he averaged 23.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while leading the Knights to a third-place state tournament finish.

After leaving Boise State, Rice played for Germany’s Team FOG Naestved and Australia’s East Perth Eagles. He appeared in 10 games this season and averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 assists and three rebounds for the Eagles.

Rice is taking over for Lexus Williams, who is now at Minnesota. The Broncos must also replace Tim Duryea, who retired last month.