The Boise State men’s basketball team followed up a rough showing against Nebraska with a head-scratching 83-69 home loss to Sam Houston on Friday at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos (3-2) made just three of their first 16 attempts from the floor and trailed 35-28 at the break. Sam Houston (3-3) opened the second half on a 13-0 run and led by double figures the rest of the way to secure the upset.

DraftKings Sportsbook listed the Broncos as an 11.5-point favorite over the Bearkats.

Boise State head coach Leon Rice was not happy with his team’s performance.

“I thought we were really, really soft,” Rice said in his postgame radio interview. “They out-physicaled us, out-toughed us, out-mentally-toughed us, out-coached, everything. The soft doesn’t sit well with me. I’m still learning who guys are when they face a little adversity. And that team created a little adversity to start the game and the majority of our guys folded up.

“Those guys punked us. Credit to Sam Houston, they’re a good team.”

Sam Houston dominated the glass at both ends of the court, out-rebounding the Broncos 46-33. The Bearkats finished the game with 12 offensive boards.

Boise State was active on the defensive end and forced 23 Sam Houston turnovers.

The Broncos opened the season with three consecutive 100-point outings before suffering a non-competitive 102-75 loss to No. 24 Nebraska (5-0) last weekend. In what was supposed to be a bounce-back game, Boise State came out flat on Friday.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Dovydas Butka paced the Broncos with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Damari Wheeler-Thomas added 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals while Pearson Carmichael and Aginaldo Neto had 11 points apiece.

After the game, Rice said “change is coming for a lot of these guys.”

“You’re either tough enough to play college basketball, or you’re not. That’s where we’re at right now.”

Rice noted that Boise State will be getting reinforcements in the near future. Highly-touted transfer Ty Rodgers returned to practice this week and Lamar Washington is suing for an extra year of eligibility.

“These are professionals now. These guys are getting paid,” Rice said. “It’s a contact sport, and we’ve got a bunch of guys that don’t realize it’s a contact sport. Change is coming.

“My job is to make these guys tougher, and they’re getting a chance to do it. If they won’t take the chance to do it, they won’t play.”

Aidan McDowell netted a game-high 19 points to lead Sam Houston.

The Broncos will be back in action on Tuesday at ExtraMile with a matchup against Idaho State (1-4). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time.

○ Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

○ If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.