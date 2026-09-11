Boise State basketball transfer Lamar Washington temporarily loses eligibility

Lamar Washington—one of Boise State’s top transfer portal additions for the upcoming 2026-27 men’s basketball season—has temporarily lost his eligibility.

Earlier this week, the Georgia Court of Appeals issued a stay of the injunction that was previously granted to a group of athletes seeking a fifth year of eligibility following the NCAA’s new five-for-five rule. An emergency motion for reconsideration was filed on Thursday to reverse the decision.

Washington's eligibility is now uncertain

Washington will be a fifth-year senior in 2026-27.

Many high school class of 2022 graduates who played four college seasons have filed lawsuits to gain a fifth year of eligibility. The NCAA’s five-for-five rule did not grandfather class of 2022 graduates into the new five-year eligibility plan, which was officially approved in June.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Washington is a Portland, Oregon native who previously competed for Texas Tech (2022-24), Pacific (2024-25) and Georgia Tech (2025-26). He appeared in 29 games with 21 starts for the Yellow Jackets last season and averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

Washington, a three-star transfer portal prospect, received an 87 overall rating from 247Sports. He was rated the No. 421 overall player in the portal and No. 75 point guard.

A four-star football and basketball prospect for Portland’s Jefferson High School, Washington was the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year in basketball as a junior. He transferred to Arizona Compass Prep for his senior season and averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Washington was rated the No. 98 recruit nationally in the 247Sports class of 2022 composite rankings. He signed with Texas Tech coming out of Arizona Compass Prep over offers from Boise State, Colorado State, Oregon State, Washington State, among others.

During his two seasons at Texas Tech, Washington appeared in 62 games. He transferred to Pacific for the 2024-25 season and put up 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals.

Washington then transferred to Georgia Tech for his senior season. The Yellow Jackets slumped to an 11-20 overall record (2-16 ACC) and fired head coach Damon Stoudamire—another Portland native—after the season.

Washington's eligibility could have a major impact on Boise State

If eligible, Washington is expected to have a major role for a Boise State team that is replacing all five starters from last season.

The Broncos finished 20-12 overall (12-8 Mountain West) in 2025-26 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. Starters Javan Buchanan (West Virginia), Drew Fielder (Alabama), RJ Keene II (N.C. State) and Andrew Meadow (Oregon) all transferred to Power Four schools.