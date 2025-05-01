Boise State men’s basketball incoming transfer portal class ranks among best at mid-major level
The Boise State men’s basketball team secured two massive transfer portal additions in point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Dylan Fielder (Georgetown).
According to college basketball analytics expert Evan Miyakawa, the Broncos have the No. 4 incoming transfer portal class at the mid-major level. Among the top 20 mid-major portal classes, Boise State is the only school with two or fewer additions.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Andrews was a three-year contributor for the Bruins. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-11 Fielder started all 31 games for the Hoyas last season and has two seasons of eligibility left.
Andrews was rated the nation’s No. 42 overall prospect by 247Sports coming out of Arizona’s Compass Prep. The four-star recruit signed with UCLA over offers from Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, USC and numerous others.
A key reserve during his freshman season, Andrews started all 32 games as a sophomore and averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. He put up 6.9 points and 3.4 assists last year as UCLA reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Andrews is rated the No. 202 overall player in the transfer portal and a four-star transfer recruit by 247Sports. He is expected to take over the starting point guard spot from Alvaro Cardenas, who is out of eligibility.
Fielder began his prep career at Meridian, Idaho’s Rocky Mountain High School before transferring to California’s SoCal Academy. Rated the nation’s No. 132 overall prospect by 247Sports, Fielder signed with Georgetown over offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Maryland, Miami, Syracuse and numerous others.
In 32 games as a true freshman in 2023-24, Fielder averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. He started all 32 games for the Hoyas last season and tallied 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists.
Georgetown finished 18-16 overall and fell to Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Crown. Boise State was knocked out of the Crown by Nebraska in the semis.
Fielder, who is rated the No. 165 portal player by 247Sports, could start at forward or center for Boise State next season. The Broncos lost forwards Tyson Degenhart and O’Mar Stanley to graduation and centers Dylan Anderson and Emmanuel Ugbo to the portal.
According to Miyakawa, fellow Mountain West Conference school UNLV has the top incoming mid-major transfer portal class. First-year head coach Josh Pastner has signed eight transfers, including Iowa forward Ladji Dembele (No. 194 portal prospect) and Alabama wing Naas Cunningham (No. 210 portal prospect).
Here are Miyakawa’s top 20 incoming mid-major transfer portal classes.
1. UNLV
2. San Francisco
3. UC Santa Barbara
4. Boise State
5. Tulsa
6. South Florida
7. Grand Canyon
8. McNeese State
9. High Point
10. VCU
11. Nevada
12. Saint Lous
13. Hawaii
14. George Washington
15. Samford
16. Utah State
17. North Texas
18. George Mason
19. San Diego State
20. Richmond