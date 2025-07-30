Boise State men’s basketball non-conference schedule update: Broncos announce dates of four home games
The Boise State men’s basketball team announced the dates of four non-conference home games for the upcoming season on Wednesday.
The Broncos will face Utah Valley (Nov. 8), Texas Rio Grande Valley (Nov. 11), Montana State (Nov. 15) and Duquesne (Dec. 10) at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State previously announced a Nov. 18 home game against Wichita State.
Utah Valley won the WAC regular-season title last season but fell to Grand Canyon in the conference tournament. The Wolverines lost in the first round of the NIT to San Francisco and finished 25-9 overall.
Utah Valley is coached by Todd Phillips, a Boise native and Borah High School graduate.
Texas Rio Grande Valley competes in the Southland Conference. The Vaqueros finished 16-15 overall last season with an 8-12 mark in conference play.
Montana State made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2022-24 under head coaches Danny Sprinkle and Matt Logie, but slipped to a 15-18 overall record (9-9 Big Sky) last year. Logie is entering his third season at the helm.
Howie Keene, the younger brother of Boise State guard RJ Keene II, is an incoming freshman for the Bobcats.
Duquesne made the field of 68 in 2024 to snap a 47-year NCAA Tournament drought. The Dukes went 13-19 overall last season and placed ninth in the Atlantic 10 with an 8-10 record.
Wichita State finished 19-15 overall a season ago and placed eighth in the American with an 8-10 record. The Shockers were selected for the NIT and fell to Oklahoma State in the opening round.
Shockers head coach Paul Mills is entering his third season at the helm. Mills was previously at Oral Roberts, where he guided the Golden Eagles to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2021.
Boise State has never faced Duquesne, Texas Rio Grande Valley or Wichita State in men’s basketball.
The Broncos will be competing in the Maui Invitational for the first time in program history this season.
The 2025 Maui Invitational bracket was revealed on Tuesday, with Boise State taking on USC of the Big Ten in the opening round. The Trojans finished 17-18 overall last season in head coach Eric Musselman’s first year at the helm.
Boise State also has a Dec. 6 road matchup scheduled with Butler. The Bulldogs went 15-20 overall last season with a 6-14 record in Big East play.
With five returning rotation players and two impact transfers, the Broncos are expected to contend for the Mountain West title in 2025-26 after narrowly missing out on a fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament last year.