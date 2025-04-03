Boise State men’s basketball transfer portal tracker: Broncos add UCLA guard Dylan Andrews
After losing a pair of players to the transfer portal, the Boise State men’s basketball team may have found next year’s starting point guard in the portal.
According to On3’s Pete Nakos, former UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews has signed with the Broncos. Andrews will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Andrews made 29 starts for the Bruins this season and averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists. He started all 32 games as a sophomore, putting up 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
UCLA finished in a three-way tie for fourth place in the Big Ten and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins routed Utah State in the opening round before falling to Tennessee in the round of 32.
Andrews was rated the nation’s No. 42 overall prospect by 247Sports coming out of Arizona’s Compass Prep. The four-star recruit signed with UCLA over offers from Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, USC and numerous others.
A three-year contributor for the Bruins, Andrews decided to enter the transfer portal last week. UCLA signed former New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent, the 2025 MWC Player of the Year, to replace Andrews.
Andrews is the nation’s No. 130 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports. He is rated a four-star portal prospect and is considered a standout defender.
The Broncos are set to lose three rotation players to graduation, including starting point guard Alvaro Cardenas. Andrews could be in line to take over for Cardenas.
The Broncos have lost two players to the transfer portal: backup center Dylan Anderson and reserve guard Chris Lockett Jr.
Anderson was considered a major addition for Boise State during last spring’s transfer portal cycle, but the 7-foot center fell out of the rotation during the first half of MWC play. Anderson, who signed with Arizona out of high school, played in 24 games for the Broncos, averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.
Lockett Jr. also played in 24 games for the Boise State this season and averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds. Just like Anderson, Lockett Jr. lost his spot in the rotation by the midway point of MWC play.