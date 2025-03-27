Boise State men’s basketball transfer portal tracker: Center Dylan Anderson to enter portal
Dylan Anderson, a backup center for the Boise State men’s basketball team, plans to enter the transfer portal.
The news was first reported by Prep Hoops’ Gregg Rosenberg.
Anderson was a major coup for Boise State head coach Leon Rice during last spring’s transfer portal cycle, but the 7-foot center fell out of Boise State’s rotation during the first half of Mountain West Conference play. Anderson appeared in 24 games for the Broncos, averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.
Rated the nation’s No. 95 overall prospect in the class of 2022 coming out of Arizona’s Gilbert High School, Anderson signed with Arizona over numerous suitors. Anderson played in 15 games as a true freshman and redshirted during the 2023-24 season.
Boise State reportedly beat out Creighton, Texas and Washington to sign Anderson last spring. He started 11 games for the Broncos at the beginning of the 2024-25 season but was passed on the depth chart by fellow sophomore Emmanuel Ugbo.
Anderson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Earlier this week, the Broncos also lost redshirt freshman guard Chris Lockett Jr. to the transfer portal.
Lockett Jr. played in 24 games for Boise State this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds. Just like Anderson, Lockett Jr. lost his spot in the rotation by the midway point of MWC play.
As of Thursday afternoon, 46 MWC players are in the transfer portal.
New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent — the MWC Player of the Year, UNLV point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., Wyoming point guard Obi Agbim, Nevada forward Nick Davidson and San Diego State center Magoon Gwath are all among 247Sports’ top 15 players in the portal nationally.
Dent averaged 20.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals as a junior. He is 247Sports’ No. 2 overall player in the portal.
Thomas Jr., rated the No. 4 portal player by 247Sports, put up 15.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Runnin’ Rebels as a sophomore.
Colorado State is the only MWC team without a player in the portal. The Rams promoted associate head coach Ali Farokhmanesh to take over for Niko Medved, who is now at Minnesota.
The Broncos (24-10) are the last MWC team still participating in the postseason. Boise State is set to face George Washington (21-12) in Monday’s opening round of the inaugural College Basketball Crown.
Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Las Vegas.