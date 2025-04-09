Boise State men’s basketball transfer portal tracker: Georgetown’s Drew Fielder flips from USC to Broncos
The Boise State men’s basketball team is staying active in the transfer portal.
Two days after losing starting center Emmanuel Ugbo to the portal, the Broncos landed a commitment from former Georgetown forward Drew Fielder. Fielder had previously committed to USC, but opted to sign with Boise State instead.
The news was first reported by 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer on Wednesday.
Fielder is rated the No. 111 overall player in the portal by 247Sports. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-11 Fielder started all 31 games for the Hoyas last season, averaging 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Georgetown finished 18-16 overall with an 8-12 record in Big East Conference play and fell to Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Crown.
The Huskers went on to defeat Boise State and UCF to claim the Crown title.
Fielder began his prep career at Meridian, Idaho’s Rocky Mountain High School before transferring to California’s SoCal Academy. Rated the nation’s No. 132 overall prospect by 247Sports, Fielder signed with Georgetown over offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Maryland, Miami, Syracuse and numerous others.
In 32 games as a true freshman in 2023-24, Fielder averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Fielder will be a candidate to start at forward or center for Boise State next season. The Broncos lost forwards Tyson Degenhart and O’Mar Stanley to graduation and centers Dylan Anderson and Ugbo to the portal.
Fielder is Boise State’s second addition during the spring portal cycle.
Last week, the Broncos secured a commitment from former UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews.
Andrews started 29 games for the Bruins last season and averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists. He played a larger role for UCLA as a sophomore, tallying 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
Andrews will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The Broncos have lost four players to the transfer portal: Anderson, Ugbo and freshman guards Moses Hipps and Chris Lockett Jr.
Hipps redshirted last season as Boise State finished 26-11 overall and reached the Crown semifinals. The Broncos were among the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.
Ugbo made 12 starts as a sophomore and averaged 10 minutes per game, putting up 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Anderson and Lockett Jr. each appeared in 24 games last season but fell out of the rotation during the second half of MWC play.
Anderson, who transferred to Boise State from Arizona, averaged 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds. Lockett Jr. put up 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds.