Boise State men’s basketball transfer portal tracker: Center Emmanuel Ugbo enters portal
After falling to Nebraska in the semifinals of the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament, the Boise State men’s basketball team suffered another loss to the transfer portal.
Sophomore center Emmanuel Ugbo is the latest Bronco to enter the portal, according to a report from Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting. Backup center Dylan Anderson and reserve guard Chris Lockett Jr. hit the portal prior to the Crown.
The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Ugbo became Boise State’s starting center during the second half of Mountain West Conference play as the Broncos rallied to narrowly miss out on a fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Ugbo made 12 starts and averaged 10 minutes per game, putting up 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.
A native of The Netherlands, Ugbo committed to the Broncos and head coach Leon Rice in April 2023. He didn’t play during the 2023-24 season but blossomed into a key piece of Boise State’s rotation as a sophomore.
Boise State, which finished 26-11 overall, will have four rotation players to replace next season. Starting point guard Alvaro Cardenas, forward Tyson Degenhart — the leading scorer in program history — and reserve forward O’Mar Stanley are all out of eligibility.
Anderson and Lockett Jr. both fell out of the rotation during the second half of MWC play.
The 7-foot Anderson appeared in 24 games last season for the Broncos, averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds. Lockett Jr. also played in 24 games and averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds.
The Broncos have already added one potential starter via the transfer portal in former UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Andrews made 29 starts for the Bruins as a junior and averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists. He started all 32 games during the 2023-24 season, putting up 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
Andrews will have one year of eligibility remaining.