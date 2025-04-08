Boise State men’s basketball transfer portal tracker: Guard Moses Hipps becomes fourth Bronco to enter portal
The Boise State men’s basketball team lost a pair of players to the transfer portal in the lead-up to the College Basketball Crown tournament in Dylan Anderson and Chris Lockett Jr.
After falling to Nebraska in the Crown semis, the Broncos are now down two more players. Part-time starting center Emmanuel Ugbo jumped in the portal earlier this week, and freshman guard Moses Hipps entered the portal on Tuesday.
Hipps’ decision to transfer was first reported by Blake Smith of Recruits Zone.
The 6-foot-4 Hipps attended Arizona’s Compass Prep and committed to the Broncos last summer. Rated the nation’s No. 247 overall prospect in the 247Sports class of 2024 composite rankings, Hipps chose Boise State over reported offers from Rutgers, St. Bonaventure, Temple and numerous others.
Hipps redshirted last season as Boise State finished 26-11 overall. The Broncos were among the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.
Boise State will look much different next season as key seniors Alvaro Cardenas, Tyson Degenhart and O’Mar Stanley are all out of eligibility.
Degenhart, the all-time leading scorer in program history, finished his college career with 2,037 points. Degenhart averaged 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds as a senior.
Cardenas shined in his one season as a Bronco, putting up 11.5 points and 6.9 assists. Cardenas’ 256 assists shattered the Boise State single-season record.
Ugbo, Boise State’s biggest transfer portal loss, became the team’s starting center during the second half of Mountain West Conference play. Ugbo made 12 starts and averaged 10 minutes per game, putting up 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Anderson and Lockett Jr. each appeared in 24 games last season but fell out of the rotation during the second half of MWC play.
Anderson, who transferred to Boise State from Arizona, averaged 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds from the center position. Lockett Jr., a guard, put up 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds.
The Broncos have one transfer portal addition in point guard Dylan Andrews, who spent his first three college seasons at UCLA.
Andrews started 29 games for the Bruins last season and averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists. He was more productive as a sophomore, tallying 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
Andrews will have one year of eligibility remaining.