Boise State must rise in NET Rankings to receive NCAA Tournament at-large consideration
The Boise State men’s basketball team’s clearest path to the NCAA Tournament is winning four games in four days this week at the Mountain West Tournament, but the Broncos have an outside chance at landing an at-large bid with a strong showing in Las Vegas.
As of Tuesday morning, Boise State (20-11, 12-8) is up to No. 57 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The sixth-seeded Broncos have won five straight games entering Wednesday’s MWC Tournament opener against No. 11 San Jose State (8-23, 3-17) at Thomas & Mack Center.
Boise State needs to rise a few spots in the NET to be an NCAA Tournament at-large candidate. The Broncos were No. 44 in the NET on Selection Sunday last year and were among the first four out alongside Ohio State (NET No. 41), West Virginia (No. 51) and Indiana (No. 54).
Regular-season champion Utah State (25-6, 15-5) is the MWC’s top-ranked team in the NET at No. 29, followed by No. 45 New Mexico (22-9, 13-7), No. 47 San Diego State (20-10, 14-6), No. 57 Boise State, No. 68 Grand Canyon (20-11, 13-7) and No. 73 Nevada (20-11, 12-8).
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 29
Record: 25-6, 15-5 Q1: 3-4 Q2: 8-1 Q3: 8-1 Q4: 5-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 45
Record: 22-9, 13-7 Q1: 2-6 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 9-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 47
Record: 20-10, 14-6 Q1: 2-7 Q2: 5-2 Q3: 6-1 Q4: 6-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 57
Record: 20-11, 12-8 Q1: 2-6 Q2: 6-3 Q3: 8-1 Q4: 3-0
Grand Canyon
NET Ranking: 68
Record: 20-11, 13-7 Q1: 3-5 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 10-1
Nevada
NET Ranking: 73
Record: 20-11, 12-8 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 4-4 Q3: 11-0 Q4: 4-2
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 87
Record: 20-11, 11-9 Q1: 3-4 Q2: 4-5 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 9-1
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 98
Record: 18-13, 9-11 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 12-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 110
Record: 16-15, 11-9 Q1: 4-4 Q2: 4-4 Q3: 2-4 Q4: 5-3
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 150
Record: 13-18, 7-13 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 5-2 Q4: 7-2
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 256
Record: 8-23, 3-17 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 1-10 Q3: 0-6 Q4: 6-0
Air Force
NET Ranking: 349
Record: 3-28, 0-20 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 0-8 Q4: 3-5
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob