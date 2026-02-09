Boise State point guard earns Mountain West Player of the Week honors

Boise State senior point guard Dylan Andrews was voted Mountain West Player of the Week for games played between Feb. 2-8, the conference announced on Monday.

Andrews scored a career-high 33 points in Saturday’s 91-90 road victory over New Mexico. The UCLA transfer went 5 of 10 from beyond the arc while also making all 10 free throws and dishing out four assists.

Earlier in the week against Nevada, Andrews led the way with 25 points and six assists in a 91-87 overtime victory. Andrews drilled a step-back three-pointer with 44 seconds remaining in overtime that put the Broncos in front for good at 88-85. He then went 3 of 4 at the line in the final seconds to seal the win.

Head coach Leon Rice said Andrews found his groove during recent practices.

“I saw it in the last two weeks,” Rice said after the Nevada win. “He kind of had a big breakthrough the other day in practice. I’m just really proud of him and the growth he’s doing and the understanding of what we need. It’s counterintuitive, the more you spread it around, the more you get our offense going, the easier it is for you to score. And that’s what you saw.

“He’s allowed us to really coach him, he’s accepted it. And then when it works for you, that’s even better. It’s like ‘Oh, yeah, coach. This is working great for me, so I want to buy in and keep doing it.’ And that’s what we’ve got with a lot of guys on this team.”

Andrews spent his first three college seasons at UCLA before transferring to Boise State last offseason. He has started all 24 games at point guard and is averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Andrews, who was rated the No. 202 overall transfer portal prospect by 247Sports, is Boise State’s second MWC Player of the Week selection this season, joining junior center Drew Fielder.

Fielder earned his award in mid-December following monster games against Duquesne (23 points, three rebounds, two steals, one assist) and Saint Mary’s ( 22 points, six rebounds).

Fielder transferred to Boise State last offseason after two years at Georgetown. He was rated the No. 163 overall player in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

Fielder is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Broncos (15-9, 7-6), who are off until a Friday home matchup with UNLV (11-12, 6-6).