Boise State to face Nebraska in neutral site men’s basketball game

The first piece of Boise State’s 2026-27 men’s basketball schedule was announced on Thursday.

The Broncos will take on Nebraska of the Big Ten on Nov. 15 in a neutral site game at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Nebraska won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in program history last season and advanced to the Sweet 16 under head coach Fred Hoiberg.

“​The respect and admiration I have for coach Hoiberg and the Nebraska program is endless, and we are incredibly excited to play the Cornhuskers in Sioux Falls in November,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said in a statement. “We find great value in scheduling quality non-conference opponents year-over-year, and we look forward to playing a team that’s fresh off an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. We greatly appreciate the hospitality of Sanford Pentagon and we can’t wait to compete in a first-class venue in front of Bronco Nation.”

The Broncos and Huskers last faced off in 2025 in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown. Nebraska secured a 79-69 victory and went on to capture the Crown title.

Hoiberg, a former NBA guard, took over the Nebraska program in 2019 and has guided the Huskers to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2024 and 2026.

“We’re excited to return to Sioux Falls this year and appreciate the work Sanford Sports does to make this a first-class experience,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “We faced Boise State in the College Basketball Crown semifinals two years ago and have a great deal of respect for head coach Leon Rice and his program. They’ve posted five straight 20-win seasons and should be one of the top programs in the new Pac-12 Conference. This matchup gives us a quality non-conference opponent early in the season, and I know the Sanford Pentagon will be full of Husker fans, creating a tremendous atmosphere.”

Boise State finished 20-12 overall last season with a 12-8 mark in Mountain West play. The Broncos, who reached three straight NCAA Tournaments from 2022-24, declined to participate in the postseason.

The Broncos are replacing all five starters as the program prepares to leave the MWC for the Pac-12 in July.

The new nine-team Pac-12 will be comprised of current members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the MWC, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt.