Way-too-early starting lineup projection for Boise State men’s basketball in 2026-27

The Boise State men’s basketball team will have five new starters as the program transitions from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

Shooting guard RJ Keene II (N.C. State), wing Andrew (Meadow), forward Javan Buchanan (West Virginia) and second-team all-MWC center Drew Fielder (Alabama) all transferred to power conference schools. Starting point guard Dylan Andrews and backup center both exhausted their eligibility last season.

The Broncos have been active in the transfer portal, securing commitments from four intriguing players as of Thursday.

Here is a look at a way-too-early starting lineup projection for the Broncos in 2026-27.

Point guard

Starter: Damari Wheeler-Thomas, senior

Backup: Aginaldo Neto, sophomore

Wheeler-Thomas, a transfer from North Dakota State, may be the most surefire starter on Boise State’s roster.

The 6-foot Wheeler Thomas was a three-year starter for the Bison who averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals as a junior while shooting 38 percent on three-pointers. He could be an upgrade on Andrews, a prized transfer portal acquisition from UCLA who had an up-and-down season for the Broncos.

Neto backed up Andrews last year and played strong on-ball defense with a limited offensive game.

Shooting guard

Starter: To-be-determined

Backup: Julian Bowie, junior

The Broncos are still scouring the portal for next year’s starting shooting guard after losing out on several potential impact players.

Bowie is a high-upside returner who excelled as a three-point shooter during his time at Idaho’s Pocatello High School. The 6-foot-3 Bowie can also run the point if needed.

Wing

Starter: Pearson Carmichael, junior

Backup: Bhan Buom, sophomore

The 6-foot-7 Carmichael logged 18 starts over his first two years with the Broncos and should be the heir apparent to Meadow as a junior. Carmichael, a career 31 percent three-point shooter, needs to be a better floor-spacer next year.

Buom is a wing/forward tweener who could be a strong defender with more added strength.

Power forward

Starter: Spencer Ahrens, sophomore

Backup: Jerquarius Stanback, sophomore

The frontcourt roles are a bit trickier to project, but Ahrens showed flashes of two-way brilliance in limited minutes as a freshman. The 6-foot-10 Ahrens averaged 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 36 on three-pointers.

The 6-foot-9 Stanback could provide shot-blocking and rim protection as a small-ball center or play forward in bigger lineups.

Center

Starter: Dovydas Butka, junior

Backup: Jikany Deang, junior

The 6-foot-9 Butka would fit nicely next to a shooting big like Ahrens or Deang. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists as an inside-the-arc player for Campbell last season.

The 6-foot-11 Deang put up monster numbers at the junior college level and is untested against Division I competition.